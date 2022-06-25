Herbology: Pruning and cloning

This is an exciting time of year for a gardener. The weather is warm day and night. The sun is high in the sky and intense. It seems that if you stare at your plants, you might notice the growth. Anticipation is beginning to build for your first tomatoes or “tomatoes” harvest!

I hope you had a chance to catch some of my tips from previous columns. If so, you probably recall that your photoperiod plants can get pretty big if you plant outdoors too early. Oh, what’s that? You didn’t catch that word of caution and now you see that your cute little seedling has grown to be 3 feet tall, and you are worrying that you may need a taller privacy fence soon?

Don’t worry, now is a good time to learn a little about pruning, training — and while we have the scissors out — cloning. These skills are cannabis cultivation basics. Pruning and training are usually accomplished by cutting off the top of the plant, encouraging lateral growth, then tying the side branches to the pot, a tomato cage or similar item to make a wider but shorter plant. I should mention that if you are growing autoflowers, prune with caution — many recommend skipping altogether. I have experimented with topping autos once to keep them shorter, but that is all I can speak to. As for photoperiods, you can go pretty wild with your scissors and your plant can handle it. Just make sure you have shaped your plant as you’d like before flowering begins.

Pruning and training for indoor grows is for maintaining an even canopy. Basically, all tops of your plants are at an equal height, so your lighting reaches bud sites at equal intensity. Sunlight is brighter than any indoor fixture, and the sun moves throughout the day. Therefore, outdoor growers need not concern themselves with an even canopy as much, but pruning can still reduce the height of your plant, and that may be desirable, especially for patio growers.

Personally, I am growing autoflowers right now so I don’t have plants that need pruning. However, I have a friend who is a first-time grower, and her nice plants have gotten huge. I suspect many first-time growers are going through what she is experiencing as well, so I figured this would be useful advice at this point in the season. She has fabric pots and maybe 5-7 gallons of soil, but the plant is large enough that it can use all of the water it is given in a single day. With two more months of intense sun and vegetative growth, I think it will need to be potted up to a much larger container, and soon. She uses bagged soil, which comes to around $20 a bag, and she probably needs 3-4 times the current volume to keep these plants happy all season. With a few plants, that can add up quickly, and she will harvest more bud than she probably wants to trim. My advice to her and anyone who is in this position: clone and start over.

Cloning sounds intimidating at first, but it is actually quite simple. I’ve mentioned before that I think cannabis is the gateway to gardening rather than drugs. After learning to clone cannabis, I quickly realized the same techniques work for cloning lots of plants. I have now successfully cloned begonias, coleus, African violets, loropetalum, arbor vitae and figs. I see a plant I like and I think, can I clone that? Herbaceous plants tend to be fine to clone anytime, woody plants tend to do better if taken while dormant. Take my advice on cloning cannabis and try cloning other plants as well. Any extras that root are great gifts for friends!

There are many ways to clone plants. I have tried my hand at a few, including rock-wool cubes, root-riot cubes and cloning gels. The cannabis industry certainly makes you feel like you need fancy gear to clone. I keep it simple, stupid. My choice method is called “cup-in-cup.” Follow these steps:

Take a clear cup and cut holes in the bottom for water to drain.

Fill it with soil or mix of your choice, then water til saturation.

Cut a 4-6” piece from a growth tip of your plant (known as meristem). Remove all leaves from the bottom so that only 2 fan leaves remain, plus the small budding leaves where new growth is occurring.

Dip the bottom in water; immediately dip into rooting hormone, then stick the cutting into your cup of moist soil. (Note that the rooting hormone is optional but will increase your chances for success. I use a cheap one called TakeRoot, which you can get at any big box store. Just look for the active ingredient, indole-3 butyric acid 0.1% or 0.3 %.).

If the leaves on your cutting are very large, trim the tips to reduce their size, which reduces the rate your plant transpires.

Now, place the clear cup into a colored cup, to keep the soil dark. Stand the cups under a dim light such as a desk lamp, or near a window, though not directly in the sun. Your goal is not for the plant to grow now, but for roots to form. Too much sun will dry it out too quickly. Check back once or twice a week and make sure the soil stays moist. The cuttings should remain erect and turgid; if they look droopy, they probably need more water or less light.

In about two weeks, you should start to see root tips appearing on the side of your clear cup. Start watering a bit more regularly, and increase the intensity of light on your plant. Soon that cup will be full of roots and ready to transplant to outdoors.

My friend’s plant is now much smaller and more manageable. I am confident one of the cuttings will root and she will still have ample time to get a nice-sized plant before flowering begins. She will just keep the original plant alive as a safety measure until we see those roots form, as you should, too. If you have never tried this technique, give it a go.

It is so fun to grow cannabis!