Herbology: To grow indoors or out?

People call cannabis a “gateway drug,” a term I have hated. Turns out, it is a gateway — to gardening. All the cannabis knowledge I have been storing away for years actually will help grow any plant. Turns out they all have the same basic needs.

And now that it is legal to grow your own in Virginia, you can turn your general knowledge to the herb in question.

Just like consuming, growing indoors or outdoors is a personal choice. I used to equate indoor to high quality and outdoor to lesser quality. This was based on the “brickweed” I had access to back in the day, clearly grown outdoors. It was smuggled from somewhere and often smelled like grass — like from my lawn.

I have since learned that it is possible, actually quite easy, to grow top-shelf cannabis outdoors. In fact, in many ways I now prefer to plant outdoors. Both environments offer unique challenges and opportunities. Let’s walk through some pros and cons of each before you choose which is best for you. Better yet, just grow it both ways — freedom is so fun!

Speaking of freedom, please read the law for yourself before you do any growing. FAQs can be found online at cannabis.virginia.gov, along with links to the actual bills that set up legalization. Know the law before you put your freedom at risk.

Outdoor growing is the original way to grow, so we’ll examine it first. Obviously, outdoor grows are cheaper, as there is no set-up. You need a seed, soil, fertilizer and a container. If you really want to, you could skip on the soil, fertilizer and container — but you likely don’t have perfect soil in your backyard. So, you just plant your seed, water it, and let mother nature take care of your plant.

Easy, right? Unfortunately, there is a good chance that you will encounter some pests outdoors. Your cat does not care how delicate your seedling is, nor does any other animal. But if you can get past that tender part of a plant’s life, cannabis is quite hardy.

Cannabis requires “full-sun,” which means at least six hours of direct sunlight each day. If you are lucky, that happens in a part of your yard that is out of street view. That’s key, because the law says plants must not be visible from a public way. Additionally, it is just good practice to keep your grow concealed from view, as this reduces the chance of theft from a jealous passerby.

If you are very lucky, this full-sun spot in your enclosed backyard gets some morning sun, too. That is ideal because the a.m. rays quickly dry the dew that forms overnight on your plant, reducing your chances of mildew.

Besides being free, I also prefer outdoor growing because it gets me outside. It is easy to get stuck at the desk or in your car commuting for an entire day. Keeping an outdoor garden encourages you to go out and check on your plants each day, and that is a great thing for your mental and physical health.

Perhaps you are not lucky enough to have that sunny, private spot in your back yard. Take your garden indoors. Thanks to major advancements in LED lighting, you can grow great cannabis without much hit to your power bill.

Among indoor growing’s advantages: your plants are concealed from nosy neighbors; and you control the light period and humidity. Sometimes my tent gets too humid, but I never have rainstorms, dew, snails or slugs, or any of the other animals I see that would eat my plants outdoors. And I have to say, that piece of mind is awesome!

I now view outdoors as my first choice to grow herb, but indoors remains a fun winter hobby/back up supply if my outdoor crop fails.

The major downside to indoor growing is cost. But for that cost, you can build the exact system you want to grow, the way you want to grow. My setup is a small 3-foot-by3-foot tent, but it is efficient, and I yield enough for myself and to gift weed regularly to all my friends. I have not tried hydroponics yet, but if that’s your thing, you can absolutely get as technical and involved as you like.

There is way less pest pressure to battle indoors, however, aphids, spider-mites, white flies and many other common greenhouse pests just may happen to find their way into your cozy tent. Since you have no predators in there to take care of pests, your crop can be ruined. So be prepared to keep a neat grow space and a watchful eye for pests.

If you want to grow indoors, I would recommend doing a lot of research into your setup, or go visit a local grow shop such as Blue Ridge Hydroponics or HTG supply to get advice before you make any big purchases. A simple grow setup using soil with the basics you need (including an exhaust fan/filter to keep the odor down) will be about $800. If you are on a budget, you can likely cut some corners and still grow, but you’ll get such better results and have a much better experience if you buy the right tools for the job.

If you are new to the cannabis world, you will quickly see there are millions of techniques and pieces of advice to grow. You can spend next to nothing or thousands on your grow. At the end of the day, it’s about nailing the basics and learning/giving the plant what it needs.

I use simple methods for growing, while tweaking little things here and there. I do not spend much money on the hobby, and it brings me great joy. I sincerely hope more people can find the joy that gardening and sharing this plant has given me. So, if you are planning your first grow, good luck. I hope my advice has helped you decide how you will grow this season!

Nick Clifton is an amateur grower who lives in Roanoke.