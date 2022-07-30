Herbology: Troubleshooting in the blahs

We have arrived at the least enjoyable part of the outdoor cannabis growing season, as far as I’m concerned.

I like holding a seedling’s hand a bit and helping it grow to be a nice and healthy plant. I also like watching the buds form, and harvesting. But this is the time after the hard work — now it’s about waiting. At least you can eat your tomatoes, peppers and squash now. Unfortunately, you still have at least three months before you can taste the cannabis you are growing on your patio (unless you grew autoflowers).

This is a good point of the season to give your plants a nice health check before flowering begins. It is also a good time to educate yourself on signs of a few common deficiencies you may encounter along the way, and what to do to correct or avoid them. I get excited talking about soil, fertilizers and plant nutrition, but I am admittedly a plant nerd. In the space I am allotted for this column, it is difficult to tell a new grower everything they need to know about deficiencies, so here is my advice on the basics.

A healthy plant has nice green leaves top to bottom and is growing well. If you have anything less than this, hop on your phone or computer and search “cannabis deficiency chart.” You will see charts that show what healthy and less-than-healthy leaves look like and the element that is likely associated with the issue. At first glance, the chart looks the same for every element. But upon closer inspection, you will notice there are subtle differences in each image and that the chart is usually divided by “mobile nutrients” and “immobile nutrients.”

What this means is that mobile nutrients such as nitrogen or calcium can be borrowed from within the plant, creating two of the most common deficiencies. Typically, deficiencies in nitrogen or other mobile nutrients show up on lower leaves first and progress up the plant. Immobile nutrient deficiencies will appear on new growth at the top of the plant. If there is a soil deficiency, the plant can’t borrow it from itself.

There are many reasons why your plant could be demonstrating a deficiency. Sometimes, your media is actually devoid of the element that your plant is telling you it needs. Sometimes, your soil or water pH is too high or too low, and the plant just is not able to uptake the nutrient, even though it is present. (I would have been a much better chemistry student if my high school teacher could have incorporated weed-growing into class time!) Sometimes, you just may have under- or overwatered the plant, both of which can have detrimental effects as well.

Perhaps there is just trial and error that you must go through as a grower to learn and get better. Don’t get discouraged; keep detailed notes to remember what you did well and to learn from your mistakes.

If you are using a reputable container mix geared toward growing cannabis, your soil should not be the problem. Go to one of our local grow supply shops to grab some if you have not already. I have had good luck with Fox Farms Ocean Forest and Coast of Maine Stonington Blend.

I am sure there are other great products out there but these are the ones I know.

There is a good chance if you are having deficiencies that “potting-up” or jumping to a larger pot will help. If you are in a smaller one such as a 2- to 5-gallon pot and your plant has good size to it, loosen your pot a little and pull the plant out to inspect the roots. If you notice the bottom of your pot has roots circling the root ball many times, your plant is likely “root bound” and needs more room to grow. Spend the extra cash for the larger pot and extra media — I suggest at least 10 or 15 gallons, as bigger is better in this case — to make your life easier. Your soil will dry out slower and the new fresh soil will likely address any common deficiencies.

After transplanting, apply the recommended dose of fertilizer to the top of the soil and work it in a bit with your fingertips, then water. I use Dr. Earth’s Homegrown for vegetative growth and Flower Girl for flowering. This should become available to the plant soon and will get your plant ready to transition to flowering, which will be here soon!

If you have deficiencies that are showing, they will not be rectified immediately. It will take a few days or weeks of proper care before you notice them going away. This is especially true with organics, which is my choice for growing my herb. You may use synthetics and get faster results, but that is your choice. My research has led me to the conclusion that organic methods grow the best buds, but I know there is much debate in the cannabis world on this topic.

It is likely that you have done very well if you are growing cannabis for the first time this year. It is a weed, after all. Cannabis is forgiving in the vegetative stage, but you really want to nail the nutrition and watering in the flowering stage to get the best results. I hope that you take some useful tips from this column and apply them to your garden.

My desire to learn about cannabis led me to this info, but as I have mentioned in other columns, I quickly realized it all applies to other plants in my garden as well. Learn how to keep your cannabis plants healthy, and you likely will know how to keep all of your garden plants healthy. So go grow some cannabis and some food while you are at it. See you next month as flowering begins … can’t wait!