When asked to describe the South Roanoke neighborhood in which the Historic Garden Week in Roanoke tour usually takes place, this year’s assistant chair, Bre Vassar, said the area has a “mid-town” vibe — it’s well within the city limits but has the spacious homes and private outdoor areas one might expect in a more suburban location.

Diane Turner’s 1925 Colonial Revival home on Avenham Avenue certainly fits the bill.

Turner, who shares the home with her husband, Tom, said three things attracted the couple to the house: the many windows, which let in plenty of natural light; the roomy indoor spaces that can accommodate their family of grown children and their spouses; and the outdoor living area, sited so that it’s almost completely screened from the neighbors.

The Turners bought the house in 2017, shortly after they married. Diane Turner grew up in Roanoke, and Tom is from Salem. Before the marriage, she said, she spent 27 years living in Carmel, Indiana. They have known each other for most of their lives, and even dated in high school.

“Both our moms kept our prom pictures,” Diane Turner said, laughing. They got back together again a few years ago, when she came home on a visit.

For the past 30 years, Diane Turner has been an interior commercial designer, specializing in high-end car dealerships. All of her clients are still in the Midwest, she said. Tom Turner co-owns the local Stop In Food Stores. Because they both have extensive experience and contacts in the field, they took on the job of decorating and renovating the house themselves.

“For an old house, it was in great shape. It was well-maintained,” Diane Turner said. They retained the original flooring, woodwork and other features, so aside from the kitchen, which they completely remodeled in 2021, the changes mostly included new paint, new wood stains and new light fixtures.

“I wanted a modern twist,” she said.

Turner, who enjoys gardening, has been hands-on with the landscaping. She has been a member of the Roanoke Valley Garden Club, which is putting on this year’s event, for two years.

“I love gardening,” she said. “We really have fun with the garden club.”

Turner said they were asked to participate in the tour two years ago and have been working on getting the property ready ever since.

A low brick wall encloses the front yard. Yew shrubs, her husband’s favorites, line the wall and drape gracefully over it.

Like many homes in South Roanoke, this one was built by an N&W Railway executive. The brick front walk leads to the main door, which features a decorative pediment flanked by intricately carved pilasters. That detail is echoed in the scrollwork that adorns the staircase inside the roomy foyer. Under the staircase is a secret door that opens with a hidden spring latch. Turner said she didn’t know it was there until her stepfather came to visit. He grew up in the neighborhood and visited the house when he was child, Turner explained. He now lives a few doors down.

“He said he used to hide in there,” Turner said. Furniture blocks off the space, which the Turners use for storage, but a sharp-eyed visitor can spot it.

The room to the left is Turner’s home office. A flower arrangement will stand on the office desk on tour day. Left of the desk is a charming portrait of Turner’s daughters.

The formal living room lies to the foyer’s right. It includes a baby grand piano, which Turner had bought for one of her daughters, and an ornate carved mantelpiece flanked by two modern brass sconces.

This room opens onto a converted screened porch, enclosed to create a spacious sunroom. It features a tiled floor and a bay window with a built-in seat. Turner said the family uses the room year-round, and she especially likes the ceiling’s exposed beams. A round table, which seats six, center’s the space.

The formal dining room is to the living room’s left. It features local artwork and an antique Scottish dresser. One of the table’s seating pieces is a small white sofa, which Turner said the family jokingly refers to as “the princess chair.”

Next door over is the kitchen, which a previous owner expanded, probably in the 1940s. The original was just a small galley arrangement, and the addition more than doubled its size. That project eliminated a fireplace in Turner’s office, and while there is no trace of it inside, the chimney is visible from outside.

Turner said they began the renovation in 2020. She and her husband wanted to preserve some elements from the mid-century addition, so they kept the fireplace that had been in her office and the built-in cast iron oven that shared the chimney. They converted a nook next to the oven to wine storage. Most of the countertops have been done in a swirled gray quartzite. Turner said she enjoys cooking and does it nearly every night. She wanted to use marble, she said “but it’s too porous,” and the quartzite was a good compromise.

A rich, brown, walnut slab covers one of the countertops. Turner said they used the same material as a mantel for the kitchen fireplace “to pull the room together.” A painting of a cow — one of Roanoke-based Greg Osterhaus’ Virginia pastoral renderings — hangs above the mantel.

“It was the first gift Tom gave me,” Turner said. “We both enjoy collecting local and regional art.”

A small powder room is tucked into the short, arched passage between the office and the kitchen. The walls are covered in a striking peacock-patterned paper imported from England.

A spacious family room built around 1986 is adjacent to the kitchen and enjoys the natural light that comes in from the windows on two sides.

The back yard is a wide expanse of lawn bordered by beds and conifers, shielding it from adjacent properties. A large and old tree shades the outside living area, which features a complete outdoor kitchen, a dramatic, bowl-shaped, gas-fueled fire pit and a small fountain that Turner has taken with her wherever she’s lived for the past 25 years.

A two-car garage with an apartment over occupies one corner of the lot. Tom Turner uses the apartment as a man cave when the couple doesn’t have company. From the yard, visitors can see the wrought iron Juliet balcony that leads from the upstairs master bedroom addition and hangs over the garden. Neither the garage nor the upstairs rooms are open for the tour, but the previous owners built the additions with brickwork that matched the main house, so the effect is harmonious, as though it were all original. Granite slabs top low walls that can be used for extra seating.

Turner said she is glad to have her house on the tour this year.

“I feel very strongly about the mission of the Garden Club of Virginia,” she said. “It’s a labor of love.”