Four young builders took home prizes in this year’s LEGO Home Building Contest at the New River Valley Home Builders Association’s Home Expo in Christiansburg.

Kids ages 4-17 from throughout the NRV were invited to submit their best custom home creations for the contest. Winners were announced at the Expo on April 2 by Jason Hardy, an NRVHBA board member and representative from the event sponsor, Carter Bank & Trust.

More than 40 entries were submitted, judged by NRVHBA members based on overall design, best use of LEGO elements, and “cool factor.” In addition to three age categories, Expo attendees were invited to vote for their favorite entry. Each age group winner and the People’s Choice winner received a custom-made medal, a $50 gift card, and a free copy of “The House That She Built,” a book that teaches young readers about the people and skills that go into building a home.

Winners of the 2023 contest were:

Best in Show, ages 4-6: Sophie, age 5.

Best in Show, ages 7-10: Lilly, age 7.

Best in Show, ages 11-16: Luke, age 14.

People’s Choice: Jonathan, age 11.

“On behalf of our associates throughout the New River Valley I’d like to offer congratulations to everyone who entered their projects,” Hardy said in a news release about the contest. “It’s obvious that a lot of hard work went into creating some amazing and creative homes.”

For more information about the New River Valley Home Builders Association, go to www.nrvhba.com.

— The Roanoke Times