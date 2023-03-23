The New River Valley Home Builders Association will hold their annual Home Expo April 1 and 2 at the Christiansburg Rec Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The rec center is located at 1600 N. Franklin St. in Christiansburg.

“This is such a great event every year that gives our NRV community the chance to come out to meet our local vendors to see what’s new about the services they offer,” said NRVHBA President Justin Boyle in a news release about the event. “Whether you are looking to build a new home, remodel a room or just some updating, the show will have plenty to offer!”

Exhibitors will include builders, remodelers, landscape designers, flooring specialists, home product and service providers and more. A full list can be viewed online at the association’s website, www.nrvhomeexpo.com. In addition, there will be a silent auction featuring items such as home appliances, service gift certificates, weekend getaways, sports experiences and more. Online bidding is available.

The 2023 event will highlight building trades education and a job center. Representatives and informational materials from local trades education programs will be available on-site, and in the job center booth visitors will find postings of available jobs from NRVHBA member companies as well as event exhibitors.

For younger visitors, the Expo have a building station and a painting station on Saturday, April 1. Plus, this year’s LEGO Home Building Contest entries will be on display, so attendees can vote for their favorite.

Admission to the Expo is $7 for adults on the day of the event, $5 if purchased online in advance. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. You can look for $2-off coupons online, in stores and in the mail.

For more information, visit www.nrvhomeexpo.com.

- The Roanoke Times