No such thing as too much lavender

I love lavender. There, I said it. I can’t think of anything more heavenly than visiting a lavender farm. It has been five years since I first visited Mystic River Farms in Riner and I could not have asked for a more perfect post-COVID day trip. Talk about beautiful! Rolling green hills, quiet and calm, and more lavender plants than you can count. Mystic River feels like an undiscovered treasure.

Some things have changed, while others remained the same or even got better. The owners of Mystic River Farms, Janice and Keith Mileski, are still going strong. Last time I was there, they had more than 1,000 plants. Over the past several years, they have expanded their lavender beds even more and have added some new varieties, bringing the total of varieties available to pick to more than 20.

Among the other changes they have made in the past five years, Janice and Keith are concentrating more of their efforts on “U-Pick” and focusing their presence at more local events. Their U-Pick season began June 11 and will go for at least five weekends, maybe longer: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. If you’re not sure when U-Pick ends, check their website or Facebook page, or call first.

If you decide to do U-Pick, you’ll be able to harvest a bunch (or several) to take home and dry, or to enjoy fresh. I say “several” because now that we all want to do a little more socializing, I prefer taking a host/hostess gift of a bunch of dried lavender over the traditional bottle of wine. Lavender is always a hit!

The best time to harvest lavender is between 9 a.m. and noon (in the morning after the dew has dried), once a few of the flower buds have opened. For drying, try to cut stems as long as possible, bundling 50–75 stems with rubber bands so that you can hang them to dry in a cool, dark place with good airflow. Using fans and a dehumidifier can help. Keep your bundles small to avoid mold. You can always combine smaller dried bundles to make one large dried bundle later.

Besides U-Pick, Keith and Janice can be found at a number of venues locally. These include the Blacksburg Farmers’ Market (Saturdays), Steppin’ Out (Aug. 5-6), Old Salem Days (Sept. 10), the Roanoke Junior League Stocked Market (Nov. 11-13), and the Christiansburg Lions Club Holiday Craft Show at the Rec Center (Dec. 4). So, there will be lots of opportunities to get your lavender fix!

For those wanting to purchase live lavender plants for their garden, Mystic River can help with that as well. Lavender is a great choice for sunny, well-drained perennial gardens in Virginia. This year, there are eight varieties of live plants for sale, ranging in color from the traditional blue/purple to pink to white: Royal Velvet, Grosso, Thomas, Super, Hidcote, Sachet, Melissa (white) and Edelweiss (pinkish white). Favored by gardeners for its classic form and beautiful, long-lasting, fragrant flowers, lavender can also be enjoyed in lavender-based products such as creams, candles and sachets. Visitors to Mystic River or the venues listed above can enjoy lavender in all those forms, and more.

I was particularly pleased to confirm my suspicion that deer apparently have no interest in eating lavender. They will wander through established lavender beds, but rarely stop to eat. So, I’m adding lavender to my list in my quest to find plants that can survive our local wildlife.

If you decide to plant lavender in your garden, there are a number of factors to consider: plant variety and selection, plant spacing, location, soil amendments, mulch, watering and pruning, to name a few. While some of these things may seem obvious, I can honestly say that lavender I have grown in the past would have been much happier if I had dug into some of these topics in depth. Thankfully, I met Keith and Janice! Their love of lavender inspired me to learn more.

For more information and to plan a visit, check their website at www.mysticriverlavender.com.

- Submitted by Susan Perry