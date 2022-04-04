NRV Home Expo returns April 9-10

The New River Valley Home Builders Association’s annual Home Expo takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 9 and 10, at the Christiansburg Recreation Center, located at 1600 N. Franklin St.

Looking for inspiration to kick off your home projects? The NRVHBA has put all your home care needs into one convenient location. This is the place to be if you are looking to build a new home, remodel your current home, find a mortgage lender or real estate agent, or meet service providers to help you with your current project list.

The Expo will have a floor full of local, trusted professionals who are available to answer your home care questions, provide you reliable resources and quick quotes, as well as show you samples of their skills and services. Exhibitors include builders, remodelers, landscape designers, flooring specialists, home product and service providers and more. A full list of exhibitors can be viewed online at www.nrvhomeexpo.com.

In addition to meeting exhibitors, attendees can also participate in The Pros Know education sessions scheduled throughout the weekend; vote for their favorite LEGO home in the LEGO Home Building Contest; and bid on items in the silent auction, featuring items such as home appliances, service gift certificates, weekend getaways, sports experiences and more (online bidding is available).

The 2022 event will also highlight building trades education and a job center. Representatives from local trades education programs will be onsite offering information on the trades programs they have available. In the job center booth, available jobs from NRVHBA member companies, along with event exhibitors, will be posted.

“We are excited to have this new opportunity for attendees to learn about trades education and job opportunities the area has to offer,” said Cassidy Jones, planning committee co-chair and designer for Slate Creek Builders in Blacksburg. “This is important to our mission and a focus for the NRVHBA.”

The event hours are Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 10, from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults on the day of the event, but $5 if you purchase your ticket online before the event. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a paying adult. Be sure to look for $2 off coupons online, in stores and in your mailboxes. Tickets can be purchased online at www.nrvhomeexpo.com.

For more information and updates on the NRV Home Expo, follow us on Facebook, @nrvhomeexpo, or Instagram, @nrvhba, or visit www.nrvhomeexpo.com.

- Submitted by Kelsey Grow