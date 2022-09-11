NRV Master Gardeners accepting applications for community project grants

The New River Valley Master Gardener Association, a volunteer organization of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, is now accepting grant applications for 2023 gardening projects. Grants will be awarded based on merit to any educational, care-giving or community-based organization seeking to educate, involve, and/or improve quality of life for participants through a gardening-related project.

Organizations in the counties of Floyd, Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery (and towns within) are encouraged to apply. In the past, grants have been awarded to public and private schools, 4-H groups, public libraries, other educational groups, as well as community gardens and nursing homes. Funding has been provided for, but not limited to, creating public gardens (vegetable and flower), raising plants for sale (4-H), composting, and purchasing plant labels and gardening tools, to name a few.

Applications will be evaluated on the following qualifications (in this order):

Educational value.

Plan clarity, viability and explanation of use of funds, including a proposed detailed line-item budget.

Positive environmental impact (please research plant selection options to avoid use of invasive plants; we encourage use of native plants when possible).

Active involvement of participants.

Long-term maintenance, if an ongoing project.

Projects must observe several requirements:

Follow the proposed budget.

Complete the project as approved, usually by the end of the growing season or Nov. 1.

Submit a progress report (due June 1, 2023) — communicate progress with Master Gardener liaison until project is complete.

Submit receipts for expenditures funded by the grant.

Submit a Project Completion Report (due Nov. 1, 2023) at the close of the project, with photographs.

Be willing to give a tour or program on the project at a meeting of NRVMGA or the board.

Grants will not be awarded for labor, services or salaries.

Applications must be electronically received (if emailed) or postmarked (if mailed through the USPS) by Oct. 15. No late applications can be accepted. Grant recipients will be announced no later than Jan. 6, 2023, and grant funds dispersed by Jan. 31.

Projects must be started within three months of funding and completed within one year of grant receipt. All unspent funds at the completion of the project shall be returned to NRVMGA by Nov. 30, 2023. Grant amounts will vary depending on the number and quality of applications received.

Submit a completed application form to the address below. Extra pages may be used for plan images and illustrations.

For more information and to submit your project application, contact grants coordinator Carol Trutt at 540-239-9591 or caroltrutt53@hotmail.com. Email is preferred, but you may mail to Carol at the following address: 95 N. Surry Circle, Christiansburg, VA 24073.

For more information about NRV Master Gardeners, go to www.nrvmastergardeners.com.

- Submitted by Carol Trutt