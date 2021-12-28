Seed 'em and Reap: An Orange by any other name

Today we are going to have fun with the Osage orange, “maclura pomifera” — also known as brain fruit, monkey brains, Irish snowballs, postwood, bow wood, yellow wood, hedge oranges, hedge apples and horse apples, to mention a few of its many names.

The common name Osage is derived from the indigenous Osage tribe, members of which provided young plants to Meriwether Lewis during the Lewis and Clark expedition of 1804.

It’s an unremarkably small tree or large shrub (8 to 15 meters tall) with a range that once spread from Florida through Canada. At time the belief was that that the seeds were spread by some prehistoric megafauna, perhaps even a mastodon or giant ground sloth. Recent studies, though, have shown that the seeds would not survive digestion, to be spread by such creatures.

In my opinion, they were probably spread by some ancestral, megafauna, squirrel-type creature, or another prone to squirreling away and caching the fruits. The only thing known to ferret out the seed to eat it or cache it today is, in fact, the ubiquitous squirrel. Sadly, they don’t often spread them far, so the range continues to diminish.

They are as yet not uncommon and are found from zone 5 to 9 — a range between Iowa and Texas — but it would be surprising to find a stand of them in this region these days. Out west, however, they are often the remains of great hedgerows planted by settlers and not remnants of a pre-ice age forest.

About 1850 the prairie settlers took note of this tough little survivor. The tree’s lower parts often bore long thorns. It adapted well to European hedge row planting methods and was said to create a barrier that was “horse high, hog tight and bull strong.” It was an affordable solution to property and feral hog issues.

Its use as a hedge row is credited by many as one of the more important innovations in settling the west, putting it in with the railroad and steel plow blade. Osage orange wood was most commonly used in that era for regular fence posts and building materials and continued as the material of choice for fencing until barbed wire came along about 1880.

Settlers also found that the roots created an excellent yellow fabric dye.

It rose in popularity again in 1930, when during the Great Depression, President Roosevelt started the Great Plains Shelter Belt initiative, a series of windbreaks created to help with the dust storms. Osage orange trees were again the most popular tree used.

The fruits themselves, though technically edible, are described as having a latex that’s hard to remove and known to cause dermatitis in some people. I personally have never encountered the latex, but I always gather the ripe and fallen fruits, which seem to work best.

Author Connie Barlow, in her 2000 book “Ghosts of Evolution” described them as “surprisingly good, but more like air freshener than food … delightfully clean, with perhaps a hint of cucumber.”

Some people still eat them, claiming a variety of health benefits, even though an extract of the fruit juice has been found to be toxic. Tests have found that other Osage orange extracts show significant anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties.

The fruit also produces an antioxidant useful in food preservation. The heartwood and roots yield a non-toxic antibiotic useful in food preservation. So perhaps it has a future again as a medicinal material.

The physical properties of this humble tree’s wood are its greatest claim to fame. Its French name is “bois-d’arc” which translates to yet another common name, “bow wood.”

Osage orange produced the finest wood of any native tree for bows. It is respected worldwide for this purpose. The wood of Osage oranges is considered by bow makers and archery enthusiasts to be the best non-laminated or non-synthetic material for a bow. It is on par with the yew of English long bow fame, though many archers consider it superior, leading to spirited challenges.

The wood itself is strong yet incredibly flexible. Its resistance to rot when in contact with the ground makes it superior for fences as well as buildings. Its heartwood is a beautiful natural orange color, extremely dense, decay resistant, and all around just tough while remaining flexible. This allows the wood to take a tremendous amount of abuse yet remain functional. It is actually the densest and most decay-resistant wood in North America.

I could go on at great length about this charming, inconspicuous little tree’s awesome traits, but let’s move on to those big honking fruits.

The fruit commands attention this time of year as it’s a large, bright green, knobby textured, sphere. The common name “Irish softball” implies its approximate softball size but they can range anywhere from baseball to a small melon. These are the largest fruits produced by any species of tree native to America.

The scent of the Osage orange is a fresh, delicate, citrus and spice with floral notes. It is light — one orange can scent a small bathroom, though you need several for a large room. It’s a well known and nostalgic Appalachian winter holidays scent.

Though it’s name implies a citrus background, it is actually most closely related to the mulberry.

The Osage orange also has a wonderful reputation throughout the Appalachians and midwest for being a natural insect repellent. Whether or not this is true remains unclear. However I personally have seen Osage oranges sold at flea markets for this purpose. It is actually fairly common in more rural Appalachia for people to collect them just to let them dry out and brown over the winter in the crawlspace, garage, attics and cabinets of the house.

I and many friends bring them in this time of year to use as pomanders, in decorative bowls and festive settings. They have a freshness about them that spices the air in a delightful and curious way.

When they become a little blotchy or less interesting to look at, they can be put under the sink to chase away bugs for the rest of the winter. Or into the closets or basements to keep things smelling fresh. Their scent diminishes but they seem to still work.

I have collected them whenever I have found them simply to enjoy their appearance. I have tried them out under the sinks and in the closets when we lived in a small apartment many years ago. And I have found that they do appear to have some natural repellent qualities.

Honestly though they are far more useful as a pomander. I’ve noticed in winter that clothing remains must free in the closets where I stores the oranges. This may not be true for everyone, but it made me keep my eyes peeled for them every autumn and watch for them so that I could collect more.

The Osage oranges begin falling after the last of the black walnuts has turned black on the ground. I start looking around the beginning of December. Osage orange fruits are easy to spot. They stand out with a slightly brighter then walnut hull green, almost neon shade of yellow green. They are also much larger than the black walnut.

My friends laugh as they know I drive around with a large bags in the back of my car and will leap out and grab them off the side of the road should I see them. Though they’re rare, I find them in the Tanglewood area of Roanoke County, and near the old Happy’s Flea Market location.

For people who enjoy having decorative arrangements of balls, ornaments, objects, pinecones and such for the holidays and through the winter, I am including photos of Osage oranges in decorative arrangements, as well as directions for making such. The Osage orange will bruise and rot like any other orange, but it takes considerably longer.

I don’t recommend piercing the skin, as it does oxidize and brown. A spray adhesive works perfectly fine on the orange and allows you to attach different glitters, sequins and beads if you wish. I recommend also considering good old water-soluble white glue. The reason for this is that after the holidays you can soak the Osage oranges in water to remove the glitter and glue. Then you can compost the Osage oranges or try to grow your own tree.

It’s also just fine to seat them on a stand or in a bowl unadorned. They are such curious things on their own.

Narrow arrangement

Dollar store football shaped snack bowl.

Dollar store Christmas lights necklace.

Cinnamon scented pinecone

Few pinecones from the yard

Assorted evergreen clippings from the yard

A cluster of Nandina berries cut into smaller pieces (Nandina domestica, “Heavenly Bamboo”)

Bottle water soluble spray glue (if desired)

Package iridescent fake snow (if desired)

3 Osage oranges

Apply glue, and dust orange with fake snow.

Arrange the evergreens in the “trough” shaped bowl. Nestle three Osage oranges in it, with the snow-dusted one in the center.

Tuck in the pinecones and berries to suit.

Tuck the lights around it and set the display.

Round arrangement

A sturdy round charger, or a big plate with a wide lip (the oranges are heavy)

Multiple pinecones, some cinnamon-scented

Some dried, sweet gum balls

Assorted evergreen clippings from the yard

A cluster of Nandina berries cut into smaller pieces.

Five Osage oranges

Place four oranges in the center of the charger and a fifth orange on top of them. Start tucking evergreen pieces in the gaps, so they cascade over the lip of the charger.

Go back in and tuck different bits under the oranges so that the lip is completely covered. It looks best if each group of evergreens is touching a different type.

Tuck small bits into the gaps between the bottom four oranges and the fifth.

Randomly nestle cinnamon-scented cones and any other pinecones or sweet gum balls about the charger lip.

Tuck a few small bits of Nandina berries wherever it pleases. Then set your arrangement in its new home.