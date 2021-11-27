Seed ’em and Reap: Oxford mulch good for plants, bad for weeds

Composting leaves is one to the very best things you can do in your yard. You need two things, both of which can be rented locally: A lawn mower with a collection bag; and a leaf shredder. There are nifty electric leaf blowers that have a leaf shredder attachment. They clog easy with twigs, but it’s cheap and wonderful for leaves that swirl up into corners (they have fewer twigs.) A standing leaf shredder is a joy. You can park a bin or bag under it, or just mulch on site and dump a ton of leaves into it. It shreds them to about ⅓ the original mass.

Shredded leaves are amazing, so I’ll focus the rest of this column on them. I coined a term back in ’04 for shredded leaves used around your plantings. We were at the Oxford Botanical Garden in Oxford, England, and I saw how they used the packed shredded leaves as a mulch to protect the tender roots of important plants. Our neighbors who frowned on “leaf mulch” suddenly changed their tune when I called it “Oxford mulch.” So, we’ll stick with that name.

When mulching with leaves, you want to shred them at least once, as a thick mat of un-shredded leaves can act like landscape barrier cloth and prevent your desired bulbs/plants from emerging in the spring. The full leaves will prevent weeds, though. Wait. WHAT?! A free, biodegradable, landscape weed barrier that improves the soil? Yes indeed, read on!