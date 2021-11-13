Seed 'em and Reap: Urban composting

Spread the finished compost thinly around plantings, or tilled it in to amend soil. It’s so fertilizer rich (“hot,” as we call it) that it will burn up and kill plants if used right out of the compost pile. It should always be cut with equal parts garden soil.

Compost tea is another fun option if you don’t have room to do it outdoors. Save your kitchen scraps and when ready to water, put about one cup scraps into a full blender of water and blend it up until smooth. Use this to water your garden plants. For indoor plants, it’s better to use things like a whole banana or non-citrus peels, soaked in water about an hour. The resulting water is pretty rich in vitamins and minerals, which plants love. This method is safest for indoor plants. The blender version can attract fungus and gnats, and be smelly.

The final compost tea method is the easiest method of composting but requires chickens. Yep, Chickens.

You need one of those square water tanks. Put it up on cinder blocks where the chickens will have access. Cut off the top with a reciprocating saw. Cut a panel out from the top to about halfway down and put a ramp there for lazy chickens. These containers usually come with a spigot, and if not, you can easily install one.