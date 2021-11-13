Seed 'em and Reap: Urban composting

Composting is a great move for anyone who has the space. There are multiple composting options, including a quick, hot, liquid tea for immediate use; and the nice, slow, outdoor bins. As I live in the city, I’ll focus on the best options for when you have neighbors nearby.
Compost tumblers are popular, but they require turning a couple times a week and adding water now and again. They work best in sunny spots. Open compost piles, though, are not optimal in urban areas, as they attract rats.
The easiest move is to build square bins, with chicken wire sides or discarded pallets. My favorite uses three sections, each about three-foot square. You fill and turn from section to section, from every other week to once a month. Raw stuff goes in the first bin. I have a garden weasel tool that I send for a twirl in the compost now and then. When the bin is ½ to ¾ full, I’ll flip it into the next one and start filling the first bin again. You continue turning all three bins. Add fresh material in the first bin, and when it gets high, transfer it to the middle bin. About every other month, flip the middle contents to the last bin and leave that to cook until planting time.
The best way to do compost is basically two parts dried brown leaves (newspaper, shredded paper and cardboard can also be uses, but all should be shredded, or they will take forever to compost) and one part grass clippings/kitchen scraps (vegetarian only or it will reek). There are many variations on this theme, but the proportions are pretty consistent.
Spread the finished compost thinly around plantings, or tilled it in to amend soil. It’s so fertilizer rich (“hot,” as we call it) that it will burn up and kill plants if used right out of the compost pile. It should always be cut with equal parts garden soil.
Compost tea is another fun option if you don’t have room to do it outdoors. Save your kitchen scraps and when ready to water, put about one cup scraps into a full blender of water and blend it up until smooth. Use this to water your garden plants. For indoor plants, it’s better to use things like a whole banana or non-citrus peels, soaked in water about an hour. The resulting water is pretty rich in vitamins and minerals, which plants love. This method is safest for indoor plants. The blender version can attract fungus and gnats, and be smelly.
The final compost tea method is the easiest method of composting but requires chickens. Yep, Chickens.
You need one of those square water tanks. Put it up on cinder blocks where the chickens will have access. Cut off the top with a reciprocating saw. Cut a panel out from the top to about halfway down and put a ramp there for lazy chickens. These containers usually come with a spigot, and if not, you can easily install one.
If you can’t get a spigot, get a 55-gallon food grade barrel and cut it in half. Also put it up on cinder blocks. With either container, lay weed barrier fabric at least over the sections where the spigot is. Make sure the spigot has a filter screen, or line it with weed mat. Layer like any compost pile and add all the kitchen scraps you like. Leave it be. You can turn if you like, but it’s not really all that necessary. The chickens will do all the important work.
When it’s heaped with kitchen scraps, bugs come in there and lay eggs. Chickens love this and go hog- (or chicken-)wild, digging through layers of used hamster litter, shredded office papers, coffee grounds, etc. They leave nitrogen rich droppings and freshly turned compost behind. Now here’s the fun: When it’s time to water, just open the spigot and ‘swamp water,’ aka compost tea, will pour out (unless there is a drought, in which case you need to add water to the compost weekly.) You cut that one cup of tea to one gallon of water for a nice fertilizer.
In the past I have used a 55-gallon barrel with soaker hoses attached to water my gardens. It’s easy to fill that up and pour a bucket of compost tea in it, then let it do its magic.
— Anita Allen is a professional horticulturist, native food forager and organic gardening enthusiast (among other pursuits).