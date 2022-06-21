 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sustainable Blacksburg hosting series of free garden tours

  • 0

This summer, the nonprofit community organization Sustainable Blacksburg will host a series of free tours of sustainable gardens around town that feature native plants, wildlife-friendly plantings, edible landscaping and beauty. Tours will take place on the fourth Sunday of the month in the afternoon, June through September. Light refreshments will be served at these drop-in tours.

The two residential gardens featured Sunday, June 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. will showcase a delightful mix of native and non-native plants that nurture local birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

The Glaser garden at 901 Mason Drive is a habitat garden with abundant flowers and remarkable shrubbery that mimic the natural landscape. Pet owners will love the “catio,” where furry family members can enjoy the outdoors without threatening wildlife.

Rebekah Paulson’s garden at 913 Kentwood Drive in Fiddler’s Green is certified as a Monarch waystation and a National Wildlife Federation Wildlife Habitat. She has planted nearly 20 species of trees and shrubs and 55 native perennials on the 0.2-acre lot.

People are also reading…

Future tours include:

  • July 24, 6 to 8 p.m. – Arlean Lambert’s garden and Hale Community Garden at 215 Maywood St. highlights edible landscaping and vegetable gardening. Lambert enjoys figs, strawberries, kiwis, nuts, greens and other edibles – including edible flowers – at her north Blacksburg home.
  • Aug. 28, 2 to 5 p.m. – Shadowlake Village, on Shadowlake Road, highlights its new native plant nursery, funded through a grant from Sustainable Blacksburg, and an ambitious invasive species removal program across its 33-acre co-housing community.
  • Sept. 25, 3 to 5 p.m. – Barbara Griffiths, 2300 Capistrano St., enjoys tucking attractive edibles – such as berries, herbs, fernlike asparagus and edible flowers – into her flowerbeds. Former Radford University catering manager Griffiths can create a five-course meal, including wines, from the offerings of her yard.

All tours are in Blacksburg. Visitors are welcome to drop in anytime during the tour timeframe. Tours are rain or shine, but will be halted in the event of thunder or lightning. 

To learn more about Sustainable Blacksburg, visit https://sustainableblacksburgva.org

- Submitted by Sustainable Blacksburg

0 Comments

Tags

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No such thing as too much lavender

No such thing as too much lavender

I love lavender. There, I said it. I can’t think of anything more heavenly than visiting a lavender farm. It has been five years since I first…

5 landscaping projects that add value to your home

5 landscaping projects that add value to your home

Though the real estate market is booming and home prices are already at record highs, it can’ t hurt to maximize the value of your property, particularly if you’ re considering listing it for sale. “When it comes to getting the best price for your home, the power of landscaping to increase your home’ s value can’ t be overlooked,” says Beatrice de Jong, broker and consumer...

Ask the Builder: Water in your yard creates peace

Ask the Builder: Water in your yard creates peace

Before I got married, I was invited to lunch with my future wife and her parents at a restaurant on a floating barge tied up on the north shore of the Ohio River. At the time, in the early 1970s, I had no idea restaurants like this existed in Cincinnati. In fact, my future father-in-law had built this restaurant with a business partner and had subsequently sold it.

Each state has its own rules governing estate taxes

Each state has its own rules governing estate taxes

Q: Your answer to the reader about inheritance taxes in Pennsylvania addressed the questions about federal taxes and a gift tax, but isn’t there misinformation in the question concerning avoiding probate on a cash estate of $250,000?

Edge a garden bed

Edge a garden bed

To create a manicured lawn and flower garden, flexible plastic edging does a good job of separating the components of a landscape. The edging defines garden beds and paths and driveways, and prevents plants from creeping and spreading. The metal edging creates a fine line so the beds are set off and separated from the lawn, creating a tidy appearance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Coffee alternatives that will still kickstart your day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert