There can be a method to the madness of organizing photos

Whether it’s the arrival of the new year, the ongoing influence of the COVID-19 pandemic, or just spring cleaning, it’s a good bet that some readers have household organizing projects on their to-do lists.
So: have you looked at your photo collection lately? I don’t mean picking up a scrapbook and spending a little time on memory lane. I mean confronting those random slag heaps of old pictures that have been gathering dust in boxes and drawers for who knows how long.
Photo-wrangling rose to the top of my own to-do list recently. I have been helping my 94-year-old mother sort some of her things off and on for the past several years, but recently this campaign has reached DEFCON 1. And after feeling pretty good about sorting through hundreds of photos that had been living in some crumbling old albums, I would soon discover several large moving boxes full that I hadn’t even known existed. The battle was on.
Mom was quite the shutterbug in her day. Her zeal to photograph every moment in her only child’s life no doubt contributed to how camera-shy I am today. But she photographed lots of other subjects too – travels, parties, workplaces, and random things like a nice painting on someone’s wall or an amusing Halloween display in someone’s yard. Like the rest of us, she’s taken some great shots over the years, and some pretty ordinary ones. What on earth do I do with them now?
One unavoidable answer: Throw some away. Which I have done. More on this later.
But that still leaves dozens (OK, hundreds) in need of further organizing.
Just as I was thinking I could give a lecture on this topic, presenters Merrie Winfrey and Carolyn Meier beat me to the punch with their class for the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech titled “Organize and Maintain Your Photo Collection.” Retired from the VT library system, Meier’s LLI bio describes her as an avid photographer. Winfrey is an instructional designer at Radford University. Both have experienced being bequeathed troves of family photos. The three-session course that ran this winter quickly picked up a “Waitlist Only” advisory. In fact, this year’s class was an expanded version of a two-hour course the instructors taught twice last fall that also had waiting lists. Clearly, this topic struck a nerve.
“We thought it would be popular with the retired folks who attend LLI courses because lots of people have boxes of photos but don’t know what to do with them,” Winfrey said in an email. “Also, as people age, it becomes more important to them to preserve family history for younger generations.”
Both presenters agree that a certain amount of trial and error has been involved in their approach to this Sisyphean task. “We share our errors, so that others can avoid them,” said Winfrey.
Topping the list, she noted, is not thinking about your organizing scheme before you start sorting. “If you don’t think through how you’re going to organize your photos, either physical or digital, you will likely get part way through and have to change course.”
Meier added via her own email: “I agree with Merrie, thinking about your organization scheme is huge. I think something else that trips people up is the sheer volume of the job. It’s overwhelming.”
Indeed. I confess, I haven’t exactly reached the full-blown organizing stage yet. When I unloaded the photos from those old albums, I must have done triage half a dozen times, separating the pictures I knew I wanted to keep from the ones I didn’t. Same with the pictures in the moving boxes. A few shots migrated back and forth between piles before I decided I was done. But it was a critical first step.
“Curating your photos is important,” Meier continued. “It’s great to have all these photos but when you think about keeping them for future generations, how many photos do you need of kids making silly faces?”
So a-purging we must go. Following are my own categories of what you can toss with abandon. You can apply this list to hard copy prints or electronic files as needed:
Duplicates. Photo processors used to provide these as an extra service. But if you still have them, now they’re just extra stuff.
Alternate angles. Maybe you snapped the same kids making silly faces several times on the same occasion. Choose the best one or two and toss the others.
Photos you don’t need anymore. You took a picture of your crabgrass to email to your landscaping service. Is the crabgrass gone? Then the picture needs to be gone too.
Any shots that just aren’t up to snuff for any of the following reasons:
Out of focus.
Underexposed.
Overexposed.
Badly damaged.
Heads cut off.
That photo of the cat that you took because you were trying to use up a roll.
Then there are the shots that make you wonder “who the heck are these people?” This could be for any of the preceding reasons, or because: The people in the photo are too small to see; or no one labeled the photo and now no one remembers them.
Throwing photos away can be uncomfortable. We tend to conflate discarding a picture (or any memento, for that matter) with discarding the memory it captures. Familytree.com offers some good thought exercises to help you decide whether a photo is worth saving. Go to https://www.familytree.com/scrapbooking/when-should-you-throw-pictures-away-2/.
Now let’s say you’ve done some purging and need to get down to putting what’s left into some kind of order. Winfrey describes the steps she followed for one of her own projects:
“First, decide on an organizing scheme that matches the purpose of your photo collection. For example, I organized my family photos to share at a family reunion. So, my organizing scheme was by branch of family and then chronological. … You could organize by event (e.g., holidays, graduations), year, time of life (e.g., teens, 20s, college), or any other categories that make sense for your collection.
“Second, decide on a file-naming protocol for digital files. If you don’t re-name files, you have a file name that looks something like this: IMG0023. Except you might have hundreds of those numbered files. A consistent file-naming protocol will help you search and locate photos later. It will also let you see at a glance what the photo is without having to open the file.
“An example of a protocol might be Year_Month_First_Names_Location, and it would look like this: 1932_07_Edith_George_Helen_Iowa_farm. That file name preserves important information about the photo (it’s a photo of Edith, George and Helen at the Iowa farm in July 1932) and helps you easily find it later. Starting with the year will also automatically organize your photo files in chronological order.”
Meier weighs in with some related advice: “Also, you need to think about storage and a backup plan. You don’t want to do all this work and then lose it through a digital fail!”
While you don’t want your electronic images to build up to unmanageable volumes in your computer, at least they aren’t taking up space in your closets. You can apply some of the same tips Winfrey suggests for jpegs to any actual prints you need to organize. For example, Mom’s old albums, before they fell apart, were by year: 1961, 1973, etc. I find myself assigning the many pictures that survived the first cut to subgroups like family/history, family/contemporary and childhood.
Whatever scheme you choose, careful labeling will still be an essential step. Here is an actual note from the back of one of the photos in those moving boxes: “Big ears, mouth & feet like her mama – curly hair like Dick’s (what there is of it).”
Well, that’s nice, but I still don’t know who you are, so...
As your task unfolds, be open to ways that some of your photos could have a life beyond basic documentation. Meier worked on a separate class for LLI this year titled “Photographic Creations: Creating Cards from Your Digital Photos.”
“I made very rudimentary cards that involved printing the photo out and putting it on card stock,” Meier emailed. “When the technology committee was planning for this spring semester we discovered one of our committee members, Diana George, actually made cards from digital photos as a way of passing on her family history. Needless to say we jumped on that idea.”
For my own purposes, I’ve started picking out some images to create a family calendar. If I can’t narrow the selections to 12, some months may get more than one. I hope to work with a local printer, although there are plenty of online options for creating such projects.
The rest of the photos I keep will live in some combination of albums and boxes, and some on my computer. And I’ve embraced the idea that their roles may change over time. A couple of unexpected treasures have made their way into frames, while others no longer seem to need such treatment. And the purging will inevitably continue, even as new photos get made. And they will, of course.
“When we were paying to purchase and develop film, you were a little more selective in taking your photos,” Meier mused. “The advent of digital photography has changed the way we take and keep photos. I never took photos of what I ate before the advent of camera phones!
“But seriously, realize this is an ongoing process and that it is going to take time. Once you have an organization scheme and have organized the photos, then you need a workflow to integrate the new photos you take.”
So this may not be the first time you organize your photo collection and it may not be the last. But at the end of the day, the ultimate goal of organizing your photos is to better enjoy them.
Just picture that!
Takeaways
Know what your goals are for the photos you keep: recording family history, chronicling travels, remembering friends, documenting a special collection, all of the above? Determining what you want from your photos can inform your process.
Curate your photos. No point organizing pictures that aren’t important to you.
Develop an organizing system before you get started, so you don’t have to change course or start over.
Use a consistent file naming protocol (or consistent hand-labeling for prints) that provides key info about your photos.
Consider giving some photos new life by using them in special projects and sharing them with others.