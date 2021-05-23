There can be a method to the madness of organizing photos

For my own purposes, I’ve started picking out some images to create a family calendar. If I can’t narrow the selections to 12, some months may get more than one. I hope to work with a local printer, although there are plenty of online options for creating such projects.

The rest of the photos I keep will live in some combination of albums and boxes, and some on my computer. And I’ve embraced the idea that their roles may change over time. A couple of unexpected treasures have made their way into frames, while others no longer seem to need such treatment. And the purging will inevitably continue, even as new photos get made. And they will, of course.

“When we were paying to purchase and develop film, you were a little more selective in taking your photos,” Meier mused. “The advent of digital photography has changed the way we take and keep photos. I never took photos of what I ate before the advent of camera phones!

“But seriously, realize this is an ongoing process and that it is going to take time. Once you have an organization scheme and have organized the photos, then you need a workflow to integrate the new photos you take.”