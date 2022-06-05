 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juneteenth celebration to be held in Christiansburg June 18

ey juneteenthgal 061717 p010 (copy)

In this file photo, a volunteer prepares fried fish during a previous year’s Juneteenth celebration at the Rosa Peters Playground in Christiansburg.

 File, The Roanoke Times

The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County Branch and Youth Council of the NAACP will celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rosa Peters Playground, located at 300 Depot St. NE in Christiansburg.

Juneteenth is a traditional African American commemoration of freedom from slavery. It recognizes the day in June 1865 when word reached Galveston, Texas, that enslaved people had been emancipated. Celebrated informally for generations, Juneteenth was made an official federal holiday in 2021.

There will be many activities for this year’s celebration.

Don’t miss an informative program on Juneteenth starting at noon. There will also be swimming, children’s games, a silent auction, a raffle and door prizes. Various talents will be shared by youth and community members.

The NAACP Youth Council will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks and other snacks. An ice cream truck (sponsored by Freedom First Credit Union) providing free ice cream to youth will also be on hand.

All proceeds will be used for local youth educational activities and programs.

NAACP and other community organizations will have informational booths and giveaways. If you would like your organization to have a booth, please contact us asap at info@mrfnaacp or call our branch at 540-382-6751.

Admission to the Juneteenth event is free and the entire community is welcome. Come one, come all!

To learn more about Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP Branch #7092, go to http://mrfnaacp.org/ or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mrfnaacp.org/

- Submitted by James C. Klagge

