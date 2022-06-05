Juneteenth celebration to be held in Christiansburg June 18

First lady Jill Biden says she and President Joe Biden don't hash out disagreements in front of other people but argue instead by text. “Fexting” is what they call it. The first lady has revealed that and more in a new interview in the June-July issue of Harper's Bazaar. The magazine is featuring Jill Biden on its cover and says it's the first time in its 155-year history that a U.S. first lady has been so prominently featured. Jill Biden also says in the interview that her divorce from her first husband taught her to be independent and that she has drilled that lesson into her daughter and granddaughters.