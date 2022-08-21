Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival’s 49th anniversary

This year, the 49th annual Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival will take place in downtown Christiansburg on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors and activities will line Main Street from Town Hall to Burger King.

The event will include the usual local arts and crafts vendors, craft demonstrations, enhanced children’s area, a community stage, emergency services location, great food all day, classic cars, raffles, silent auction and more. For those vendors who have not already applied, they need to get their applications in soon while space is still available.

The children’s’ area, located in front of Atlantic Union Bank and sponsored by Infinity, will include inflatables, face painting, Chuckles the Clown and first responder vehicles, located just across Main Street on South Franklin Street. There will be no charge to participate.

The Home Improvement Row continues again this year and will be located on west Main Street near Burger King. It will be available to anyone involved in the home improvement line of business. For more information and an application, see our website: www.wildernesstrailfestival.com.

The live crafters, in the heritage and skills area, will be located on West Main Street in front of the Dollar General Store. This area will include blacksmith, wood turner, basket weaver, hand crafted leather, corn shuck chair bottomer, bee keeper and preservationist.

The community stage, sponsored by Shentel, will be in the medical parking lot at the intersection of West Main Street and South Hickok Street with performances beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 3:30. Performers include Westover Ballet, CHS Chamber Ensemble, All 4 Him, Dale Buckner, Kempo Karate and Appalachian Aftershock

There will be 12 food court vendors preparing and cooking fresh food. The food court will be located on north Franklin Street near the Main and Franklin intersection and extending in front of the post office and museum.

In past years, this arts and craft festival has drawn from 7,500 to 10,000 attendees from all over Virginia and neighboring states.

All proceeds from this event benefit youth-focused programs of the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg. The Kiwanis Club assumed operation of the festival from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce in 2009.

Admission to the event, parking and the children’s area are all free.

For more information, call 540-239-5494 or visit www.wildernesstrailfestival.com

- Submitted by Ernie Wade