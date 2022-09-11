Landowner legacy planning workshop scheduled in October

The Virginia Department of Forestry and Virginia Cooperative Extension will be offering their Generation NEXT program on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Matthews State Forest in Galax.

Generation NEXT is a collaboration between VDOF and VCE that helps Virginia landowners make plans to keep forests intact, in forest, and in family. These workshops serve as opportunities for family members to ask difficult questions, receive useful information, and get on the same page about their plans for the future.

“One of the most important steps in legacy planning includes conversations between the landowner and the people who will steward their land after they’re gone,” said Generation NEXT Program Coordinator Karen Snape. “When unforeseen events occur before clearly established plans for your estate and land can be put in place, things can quickly become complicated for surviving family members. Having these conversations now is critical.”

Speakers for Generation NEXT workshops include legal and financial experts experienced in estate planning, as well as natural resource professionals and landowners. Topics for the Oct. 27 event include family dynamics, conservation tools, landowner stories, a Q&A panel discussion and more.

“Many landowners are overwhelmed by the legacy planning process and assume that it primarily involves complicated estate planning with attorneys and accountants,” said VDOF Forestland Conservation Program Manager Karl Didier. “The Generation NEXT program helps to ease estate planning and demonstrates how it’s just one part of the legacy planning process. Legacy planning is an ongoing process. Much like a forest changes over time, your plans will evolve. As priorities change or family dynamics shift, so should plans for your land.”

A companion to the workshop series, the award-winning "Legacy Planning: A Guide for Virginia Landowners" publication, provides an overview of the nine major steps involved in developing a robust land legacy plan. It includes case studies from landowners throughout Virginia and guides landowners to tools and resources. The free publication is available on the Virginia Tech website or in print by request.

The Oct. 27 Generation NEXT event in Galax runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes lunch and an optional forest tour. The cost is $25 per person or $40 per family. The Matthews State Forest office is located at 106 Forestry Lane in Galax.

To register, go to https://forestupdate.frec.vt.edu/onlineregistration.html. You can also access a form to register by mail by going to https://ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html.

- Submitted by William Worrell