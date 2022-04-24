 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LEGO home building contest showcases creativity and skill at NRV Home Expo

The New River Valley Home Builders Association is excited to announce the winners of their LEGO Home Building Contest that took place at the 2022 NRV Home Expo April 9-10 at the Christiansburg Rec Center. Kids ages 4-17 from throughout the New River Valley were invited to submit entries of their best custom home creations.

More than 30 entries were received, and Best in Show winners were chosen from among three age groups. Entries were judged at the Expo by NRVHBA members. Each entry received scores based on Overall Design, Best Use of LEGO Elements, and “Cool Factor” (overall creativity and originality). An award was also given for the People’s Choice. Attendees at the NRV Home Expo were invited to vote for their favorite entry. Each age group winner and the People’s Choice winner received a custom-made medal and a $50 gift card.

Winners were announced at the Expo on April 10 by Jason Hardy, an NRVHBA board member and representative from the event sponsor, Carter Bank & Trust.

“Carter Bank & Trust is proud to be the sponsor of the NRVHBA LEGO Home Building competition,” said Hardy. “Showcasing the creativity and skills of the next generation of building industry professionals ties in perfectly with our CARE Forward campaign. We are so proud of all of the submissions and thank all entrants for their hard work.”

The winners of the contest were:

  • Best in Show, ages 4-6: Malachi, age 5.
  • Best in Show, ages 7-10: Bricen, age 10.
  • Best in Show, ages 11-16: Luke, age 13.
  • People’s Choice Winner: Luke, age 13.

The NRVHBA congratulates all of the winners and thanks all of the participants for submitting entries.

- Submitted by Kelsey Grow

