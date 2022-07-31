LewisGale Hospital Pulaski celebrates Awards of Distinction winners

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is proud to celebrate this year’s recipients of the prestigious HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction, the highest honors given to employees, physicians and volunteers at the hospital.

The Employee Frist Humanitarian Award was awarded to Debra Lillycrop, RN, described as a caregiver who continually goes above and beyond for patients and fellow employees and is willing to volunteer to provide coverage even after working a regular shift. She has worked at the hospital for more than 25 years and is always teaching others and volunteering in her community.

The Physician Frist Humanitarian Award was awarded to Daniel Bradley, MD, for his dedication to patients and the community. Dr. Bradley has a wealth of knowledge and continually shares it with others in a compassionate way. He is a relentless advocate for education, speaking at school board meetings and supporting student-athletes.

The Compassionate Care Excellence in Nursing Award was awarded to Anne Miller, RN, for being quick on her feet, efficient and full of energy. Miller is celebrated for her compassion and empathy no matter the situation, supporting colleagues, patients and their families during some of the most difficult cases. She is an expert communicator and trusted to aid whenever called upon.

The Professional Mentoring Excellence in Nursing Award was awarded to Amy Newberry, RN, for being a leader among colleagues during the trying times of the pandemic. Newberry has served in many roles at the hospital, giving 100% to them all, and doing whatever needs to be done. In the past year, she managed an organ donor patient, a rare event at the hospital, using her diligence and commitment to bring a variety of resources together to save lives.

The Innovators Award for the hospital and division was awarded to Andrea Greene, for her ability to consistently solve problems in creative and innovative ways. Greene problem-solves within her IT department, and throughout the hospital with winning holiday float designs, video creations and hospital week contributions. She is the go-to for troubleshooting and finding solutions when computer problems crop up, including identifying and solving a corporatewide issue for patients missing appointments.

The Volunteer Frist Humanitarian Award was awarded to Pastor Terrie Sternberg, for more than two decades of service to the hospital and the community. Pastor Sternberg leads a weekly “Care for the Soul” group activity in which behavioral health focuses on healing. She recently retired from Trinity Lutheran Church after 26 years of service but intends to stay active in the community.

“The HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction are one of the most important recognitions offered within the company, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor our colleagues for the incredible work they do,” said Sean Pressman, chief executive officer of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski. “On behalf of the entire staff, I want to congratulate our winners for their tremendous work and thank them for their dedication to furthering patient care in our community.”

— Submitted by Shayne Dwyer