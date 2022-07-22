Local P.E.O. Chapter announces additional student awards

P.E.O. Chapter AU of Blacksburg recently sponsored several young women who have received awards -- International Peace Scholarship (IPS), Scholar Award (PSA), Program for Continuing Education (PCE) and STAR Scholarship (STAR) -- as well as several Jean B. Duerr Memorial Scholarships.

STAR Scholarship recipient Ayca Bulbul was featured in a previous news announcement. So we would like to congratulate the following additional awardees.

Two young women sponsored by Chapter AU received IPS funding. This philanthropy was “established in 1949 to provide scholarships for women from other countries for graduate study in the U.S. or Canada.” Natalia Varela Valenzuela of Chile will graduate from Virginia Tech in December 2022 with a Ph.D. in geosciences. Her research has taken her to far-flung regions like Norway, Iceland and the Antarctic, where she and her team drill sediment and rock cores that date back millions of years. The particular focus of this research relates to climate change. Lynn-Marie Edwards of Trinidad-Tobago is currently pursuing a master’s degree in public management at the University of Maryland, with plans to graduate in May 2023. Her ultimate goal is to be a management specialist in government, returning to her home country to work in the administrative area of the judiciary to make its service delivery more efficient and effective.

Chapter AU also has a PSA awardee, Sabrina Campelo. This philanthropy was “established in 1991 to provide substantial merit-based awards for women of the U.S. and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral-level degree at an accredited college or university.” Sabrina is working toward a Ph.D. in bioelectromechanical systems at the Virginia Tech-Wake Forest University School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences. She has a background in radiation therapy and her current research focuses on novel cancer therapies.

P.E.O. established its PCE “in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment to support themselves and/or their families.” With the aid of a PCE grant, Katherine Coffey Lines graduated this spring from Georgia State University with master of public administration degree. Her area of concentration was in nonprofit management. She is now employed by Delta Airlines as a member of its global events and sponsorships team.

Chapter AU also offers scholarships from its own Jean B. Duerr Memorial Fund. This local scholarship was established by Duerr’s husband to honor her memory. Jean Duerr was a past president and loyal member of Chapter AU and the P.E.O. sisterhood until her death in 1991. Each year women students (undergraduate or graduate) who plan to attend, or are already enrolled in, an accredited college or university for the next academic year can apply. Scholarships of approximately $2,000 ($1,000 per semester) are awarded to those applicants who best demonstrate academic achievement and community service.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, Chapter AU has awarded five scholarships to deserving young women:

Ann Rae Sisson, who recently graduated from Eastern Montgomery High School, plans to achieve a degree in animal and poultry science at Virginia Tech. Ultimately, Ann hopes to own and operate an equine/livestock production.

Evangelina Olivera, currently enrolled at Pacific Northwest University College of Osteopathic Medicine, will continue to pursue her DO at the same institution. She hopes to bring her compassion, innovation and curiosity to the care and treatment of her patients.

Kylene Monaghan, a 2022 graduate of Blacksburg High School, will attend Sewanee University pursuing a dual degree in math and chemical engineering and playing varsity soccer. Her long-term goal is to become a mechanical or chemical engineer.

Darby McPhail hopes to earn an MS in fish and wildlife sciences from Virginia Tech, and plans to continue her education through the doctoral level. She will then use her background and teaching skills to instill in future generations a respect for the natural world.

Elise Moore, currently enrolled at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, is pursuing her MA in Christian marriage, family and individual counseling. Her goal is to obtain a Ph.D. in education and enjoy a career in counseling, ministry, international affairs and relief work.

Since its inception in 1869, P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been “helping women reach for the stars by celebrating the advancement of women; educating women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivating women to achieve their highest aspirations.”

To learn more about P.E.O., visit peointernational.org. To learn more about Chapter AU’s Jean B. Duerr Memorial Scholarships, send an email to JBDscholar@gmail.com.

- Submitted by Marianna Fillmore