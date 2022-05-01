Local P.E.O. chapter nominates Scholar Award winner

Elizabeth Prior, a graduate research assistant in biological systems engineering at Virginia Tech, is one of 100 doctoral candidates in the United States and Canada selected to receive a prestigious $20,000 P.E.O. Scholar Award from the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood. Prior was nominated by local P.E.O. Chapter AH in Blacksburg.

Prior is a 2019 graduate of Auburn University with a B.C.E. in civil engineering, and she received a Certificate of Geospatial Information Technology, geography department, from Virginia Tech in 2021.

Prior is working on a Certificate of Remote Sensing, forest resources and environmental conservation department, at Virginia Tech. She is pursuing a lifelong career goal of becoming a leader in watershed conservation data science and engineering using remotely sensed data to better understand and model surface water hydraulics.

Prior is conducting research that utilizes UAS-based remotely sensed data for hydrodynamic modeling to understand and model vegetation flood dynamics.

Prior has been awarded many scholarships and grants, including the Frank Woeste Scholarship, biological systems engineering department, Virginia Tech; the Virginia Space Grant Consortium Graduate Fellow, Virginia Space Grant Consortium; and the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow, National Science Foundation.

The P.E.O. Scholar Award program, established in 1991, provides substantial merit-based awards for women of the U.S. and Canada who are pursuing a doctoral-level degree at an accredited college or university.

P.E.O. Chapter AH has been a part of the Blacksburg community since it was organized in 1969. Blacksburg’s Chapter AH has 41 members and is one of several P.E.O. chapters in the NRV. Sue Bentley, chair of the scholarship award committee, is “excited and proud of our extremely accomplished nominee, Elizabeth Prior, who is already doing incredibly significant research investigating the impact that vegetation heterogeneity, structure and flooding have on floodplain roughness.”

P.E.O. has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 116,000 women to date pursue educational goals by providing over $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the U.S. and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 6,000 chapters.

To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies, and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.

- Submitted by Jennifer Kiwus