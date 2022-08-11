Local teacher wins Virginia Humanities fellowship

Catherine Breese, an elementary lead technology resource teacher in Montgomery County, is one of several individuals to be awarded a K-12 Educator Fellowship from Virginia Humanities, the commonwealth’s humanities council.

The K-12 Educator Fellowship gives educators with a wide range of humanities curriculum focuses the resources to design new learning experiences that are easily accessible for both physical classroom and remote use by teachers across Virginia, according to a Virginia Humanities news release about its recent fellowship awards.

“I have been thrilled and grateful to work with 12 incredible educators from across the state,” said Virginia Humanities Director of Education Emma Ito, in the release. “The intention of the Virginia Humanities K-12 Fellowship was to support K-12 educators in the work they are already doing, and it was clear from the beginning that the conversations, questions and thoughts of this cohort are beyond excellent.”

These fellowships are made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the federal American Rescue Plan. The learning experiences created by the K-12 Fellows will be shared on a new website specifically for educators currently in development by Virginia Humanities.

In addition to the K-12 Educator Fellowships, the organization also awarded three HBCU Scholars Fellowships and four Public Humanities Fellowships to professionals from across the commonwealth between February and July.

“In recent years, we’ve reimagined our fellowship programs to better meet the needs of historians, educators and community scholars,” said Executive Director Matthew Gibson in the news release. “We’re meeting fellows where they are and giving them the tools, time and financial support they need to tell the complicated stories at the heart of Virginia’s history and culture.”

Founded in 1974, and based at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia Humanities is one of 56 humanities councils created by Congress with money and support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, with the goal of making the humanities available to all Americans.

To learn more about Virginia Humanities and the fellowship programs, visit VirginiaHumanities.org.

- The Roanoke Times