Man on a mission to interview WWII veterans stops in Roanoke

A 22-year-old California man has made national news for traveling across the United States, recording the memories of World War II veterans for posterity. Tuesday and Wednesday, he’ll be stopping in Roanoke to conduct interviews.

Rishi Sharma began his project, “Heroes of the Second World War,” in high school, “to get a better understanding of what happened in the war and to understand the real sacrifices that had to be made for our way of life,” he wrote in an email.

Sharma found the interviews so rewarding that he decided to pursue them full time. He has since made it his mission to interview more World War II veterans every day.

“There are real superhero World War II vets out there, and I want to meet them,” he said in a CBS Evening News interview in 2016. “It’s amazing how much history and knowledge is encased in each one of these individuals, and how much is lost when one of them dies without sharing their story.”

He sees his goal as a race against time. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that about 300,000 World War II veterans were still living as of September. In the U.S., about 220 die each day, the department estimates.