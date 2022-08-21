 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mills and Ervin win Member-Guest

Thorn Spring Golf Course held their annual men’s Member-Guest Tournament the weekend of July 30. The clouds parted just in time for a rainless event over two days of play.

The championship flight held all teams shooting under par, with two teams holding the top spots. Tommy Cruise / Adam Nelson and Mark Mills /John Ervin both posted 65. Day two had teams waiting their turn to post a better round than the next, with Mills and Ervin retaining their position along with partners Chris Vlahos and Mark Long. Both teams scored a two-day total 132, sending the championship into overtime. After two holes of playoff to see who would break the tie, Mills and Ervin won the tournament; Vlahos and Long finished in second. Third place was also a tie, with the win going to Heth Viers and Markie Mines that was settled on the card.

Two additional teams were flight winners: First Flight, Mike Carter and Tracy Carter; Second Flight, Scott Brookman and Carter Brookman.

— Submitted by Martha Thomas

Submitted by Martha Thomas

