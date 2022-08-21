Mills and Ervin win Member-Guest

The championship flight held all teams shooting under par, with two teams holding the top spots. Tommy Cruise / Adam Nelson and Mark Mills /John Ervin both posted 65. Day two had teams waiting their turn to post a better round than the next, with Mills and Ervin retaining their position along with partners Chris Vlahos and Mark Long. Both teams scored a two-day total 132, sending the championship into overtime. After two holes of playoff to see who would break the tie, Mills and Ervin won the tournament; Vlahos and Long finished in second. Third place was also a tie, with the win going to Heth Viers and Markie Mines that was settled on the card.