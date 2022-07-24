Montreal illustrator creates Pulaski County attraction map

Working with Montreal artist Jean-Louis Rheault, Pulaski County Tourism has created our first-ever cartographic map to creatively and strategically highlight an array of visitor and outdoor attractions.

“GPS tells you how to get there, but a good illustrated map tells you why you want to go there,” Rheault said.

Rheault specializes in high-end cartographic designs. With more than three decades of work and experience, Rheault has produced maps for Santa Fe, Seattle, San Diego, Arizona’s Verde Valley and more. His work can be found at jlrmaps.com.

“Pulaski County Tourism’s enthusiasm for the project was a real delight,” Rheault said. “I look forward to visiting in the fall.”

Pulaski County Tourism Director Peggy White discovered Rheault’s work on her vacation in Sedona, Arizona.

“I fell in love with the map. It’s truly an art form,” White said. “Why not do this to show off beautiful Pulaski County?”

The map features Pulaski County’s top tourist attractions, such as Claytor Lake State Park, New River Trail State Park, the New River, and an array of hospitality and tourism businesses.

“What a fun way to highlight the numerous assets and activities Pulaski County and the New River Valley encompasses,” said Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. “The artistic talent on display from Jean-Louis brings to life so much of what we love about this amazing place we are blessed to call home, and it will help us share our local treasures with all strata of visitors.”

Copies of the map are available at tourism businesses and attractions, as well as the Pulaski County Administration building. Hidden among the map is a Pulaski County Cougar for visitors and residents to try to find.

For more information, visit the Pulaski County Tourism Department online at www.visitpulaskiva.org or call 540-674-4161.

— Submitted by Shelby Vandergriff