Monumental discussions: Roanoke College continues webinar series on race, monuments, society

Roanoke College has spent years examining the country’s African American history, including on its own campus. An ongoing webinar series at the college continues those explorations this month.

The school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race is presenting the series, which focuses on the history and future of monuments in society and addresses the country’s history of racism, particularly against African Americans.

The series began in March and will culminate this month when Harvard University Professor Henry Louis Gates delivers an online lecture. Gates, the director for Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, will discuss Reconstruction.

The school, founded in 1842, has not shied away from discussing the deep and complex history of race and racism toward Blacks in the U.S., even when it comes to delving into its own past.

In 2002, Roanoke College bought the Monterey House and in 2018 renovated the former slave quarters at Salem’s Clay and High streets.

The historic, antebellum-style dwelling became the Center for Studying Structures of Race’s home. The center, which Associate Professor of History Jesse Bucher directs, opened in 2020.

Bucher said the project is a puzzle piece for understanding the school’s history with slavery, while also uncovering more about the wider region.

“The proposal that I put forward was to really try and think about how we could do historic interpretive work of these physical structures on campus that tell us about histories of enslavement,” he said. “So [we chose] a slave quarters building, grounds that were constructed with enslaved persons’ labor, so we could do that historical analysis, while also having a space to think more broadly about structural and systemic racism.”

Slaves from Richmond built the college’s Administration Building, Bucher said, adding that placards outside the building note that history.

He and some students have undertaken a substantial project: mapping the genealogy of slaves involved in the college’s and the greater Roanoke area’s history.

According to the project’s website, Roanoke College founder and first president Dr. David F. Bittle participated directly in the slavery economy.

“Student researchers from CSSR uncovered several documents listing him as the owner of an enslaved person named Ambrose. Documents show Dr. Bittle sent Ambrose from Salem to Richmond to help build Confederate defenses in September of 1863,” the site states.

Campus buildings including Bittle, Miller, Trout, Wells and Yonce halls are named for slave owners, according to the site.

Roanoke College in 1987 bought the old Roanoke County Courthouse, but not the small plot of land containing the county’s 1910 Confederate Monument.

The school cannot remove it since it doesn’t own that parcel, a focus of considerable public debate in recent years about whether the monument is appropriate — particularly regarding its location next to Roanoke County’s current courthouse.

Roanoke College junior Ivey Kline has helped Bucher and other researchers go through old college and Roanoke County documents used for much of the project’s findings. Kline said the work has been eye opening for her and others.

“One of the most interesting things I’ve learned is just how much of an impact it still has [on society] today … when you look at things even as simple as the names of streets in Salem, you can see the legacy of slavery in that.

“We really want to explore the history of the enslaved in the county at large. We really want to find out their names and understand more about their stories.”

Bucher said the projects are about understanding and contextualizing the past, something he believes the board of trustees and President Michael Maxey have supported greatly.

Maxey, who has announced that he is retiring at the academic year’s end, said he’s been proud of the work Bucher and the students have completed through the center.

“The center is a great enhancement of our program here in that it lets us focus on some places that aren’t usually focused on,” he said, “Jesse’s been a great leader for it …

“So the center is very important in that it will touch the lives of students and allow us to tell the college’s history — the part of it that has not necessarily been brought to light before — and to think about the effects and legacy of that part of our country’s history. All of those are good things.”

The series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday with Nicholas Galanin, a multi-disciplinary artist and musician from Alaska.

Gates, the series’ final speaker, is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. April 19 lecture, The Rise and Fall of Reconstruction.

The free series is open to all, via bit.ly/roacollmonunentlectures.

For more information on the center and its current and future projects, visit bit.ly/roacollracestructures.

