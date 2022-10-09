No narco-submarines on Claytor Lake that we know of!

It may not have been as dramatic as some of the pictures seen in the press of the United States Coast Guard doing their job, such as the well-known picture of a Coast Guardsman apprehending drug smugglers by riding on top of a narco-submarine on the high seas. (A narco-submarine is a submersible or semi-submersible craft used for drug smuggling.)

The Coast Guard Auxiliary has not spotted any narco-submarines on or under Claytor Lake, but the job has to be done of keeping the boating public safe, both on the high seas and on the inland waterways. That job falls to the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. So the active duty Coast Guard came this way last month to support the mission.

Their itinerary was quite varied, from meeting with Coast Guard Auxiliary University Program students down at Virginia Tech, to training the Auxiliary, to actively being supported by the Auxiliary while they conducted law enforcement missions on the lake. It is unknown if they spotted the Hokie Bird while at Virginia Tech, but it was clear that they pulled over a few boaters to share some friendly advice on safe boating.

Their purpose for being at Claytor Lake extended even further when they met and conferenced with a collaboration of Pulaski Emergency Management and Pulaski Special Operations, all hosted by Flotilla 83 at their headquarters at the Search and Rescue Detachment on Claytor Lake. Flotilla 83 is working very actively to encourage increased interagency cooperation for life-saving operations and environmental protection on and around the lake. At their headquarters on the far side of the lake they have very sophisticated telecommunications and tracking systems to support these missions.

All units involved in working with the active duty Coast Guard on their recent trip agreed the few days of meetings and operations were very productive.

- Submitted by Garrett Sayre, FSO-PAO, Flotilla-83