 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No narco-submarines on Claytor Lake that we know of!

  • 0

It may not have been as dramatic as some of the pictures seen in the press of the United States Coast Guard doing their job, such as the well-known picture of a Coast Guardsman apprehending drug smugglers by riding on top of a narco-submarine on the high seas. (A narco-submarine is a submersible or semi-submersible craft used for drug smuggling.)

The Coast Guard Auxiliary has not spotted any narco-submarines on or under Claytor Lake, but the job has to be done of keeping the boating public safe, both on the high seas and on the inland waterways. That job falls to the Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary. So the active duty Coast Guard came this way last month to support the mission.

Their itinerary was quite varied, from meeting with Coast Guard Auxiliary University Program students down at Virginia Tech, to training the Auxiliary, to actively being supported by the Auxiliary while they conducted law enforcement missions on the lake. It is unknown if they spotted the Hokie Bird while at Virginia Tech, but it was clear that they pulled over a few boaters to share some friendly advice on safe boating.

People are also reading…

Their purpose for being at Claytor Lake extended even further when they met and conferenced with a collaboration of Pulaski Emergency Management and Pulaski Special Operations, all hosted by Flotilla 83 at their headquarters at the Search and Rescue Detachment on Claytor Lake. Flotilla 83 is working very actively to encourage increased interagency cooperation for life-saving operations and environmental protection on and around the lake. At their headquarters on the far side of the lake they have very sophisticated telecommunications and tracking systems to support these missions.

All units involved in working with the active duty Coast Guard on their recent trip agreed the few days of meetings and operations were very productive.

- Submitted by Garrett Sayre, FSO-PAO, Flotilla-83

Boating Safety Class

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be teaching boater safety on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Montgomery County Government Center, located at 755 Roanoke St. in Christiansburg. 

These courses offer an opportunity for watercraft operators of all skill levels to learn or brush up on the fundamentals of responsible boating. 

Materials and instruction are free of charge. Participants should bring a pencil, a highlighter and lunch. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

At this time, masks are not required but you may wear one if you wish. Please do not attend if you are experiencing a fever or other symptoms of illness on the day of the class.

Pre-registration is required! Register online at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/187850.

For more information, contact Mendy Harman at 540-494-3569 or mendy.harman@dwr.virginia.gov. 

- Gary Sayre

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter who became a pillar of country music, has died. Lynn's family said she died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. Her compositions reflected her pride in her humble background and spoke frankly of her experiences as a woman and mother in Appalachia on such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter," “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and “The Pill.” Her bestselling 1976 autobiography was made into a movie, with Sissy Spacek winning an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn. Lynn wrote unfiltered songs about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control that sometimes got her in trouble with radio programmers.

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution

This year’s Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution. Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Committee, announced the winner Monday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking

A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Briggs' attorney decline to comment Tuesday.

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

A new report says Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009. Walker has vehemently opposed abortion rights and calls the accusation in The Daily Beast a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast spoke to a woman who said Walker paid for her abortion when they were dating. The news outlet also reviewed a receipt showing her $575 payment for the procedure, along with a get-well card from Walker and her bank deposit records showing the image of a $700 personal check from Walker. Asked Monday night by Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity whether he remembered sending a $700 check, Walker says he sent people money all the time.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert