NRCC recognizes first nursing scholars recipients

NRCC Nursing Scholars Program 2022

From left: Mary Graham, Audrey Bucy, Elaina McCoy, NRCC President Pat Huber, Paige Lilly, Greta Dargel, and Melanie Gallimore.

 Courtesy New River Community College

New River Community College recently recognized the recipients of the first class of NRCC Nursing Scholars, a new scholarship program that fosters opportunity and success for outstanding high school junior and senior students who show interest and ability in NRCC’s Nursing Associate of Applied Science degree.

Audrey Bucy of Radford High School, Greta Dargel of Montgomery County (homeschool), Melanie Gallimore of Floyd County High School, Mary Graham of Radford High School, Paige Lilly of Pulaski County High School and Elaina McCoy of Blacksburg High School were awarded scholarships at a ceremony held at NRCC on May 16. At the event, each student was presented with a new stethoscope.

Scholarship students and their families were greeted by NRCC’s President Dr. Pat Huber, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dr. Peter Anderson, Dean of Arts and Sciences Sarah Tolbert-Hurysz, NRCC Educational Foundation Executive Director Angie Covey, Coordinator of Nursing Dr. Lorrie Coe-Mead, nursing faculty Debra Massaro and Jessica Windle, and advisors Kassey Davidson and Fran Scartelli.

“This new nursing scholarship creates opportunities for students in the New River Valley to get a debt-free education in a rewarding and in-demand career pathway,” said Huber. “The program will not only change the lives of our students, but it will also prepare them to serve their communities as health care heroes.”

Nursing Scholars will receive support from advisors who are charged with helping them make the best possible transition from high school through completion of NRCC’s Nursing AAS degree. The scholarship consists of level one and level two awards. High school (public, private and homeschool) juniors and seniors who reside in NRCC’s service region (Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties and Radford City) may apply for level one scholarships.

Nursing Scholars must demonstrate outstanding academic achievement, leadership and citizenship. Applicants must have a 3.75 high school grade point average or better and demonstrate superior levels of leadership and citizenship in the application essays.

Detailed information about the program can be found on NRCC’s website at www.nr.edu/nursing/scholars. For more information about the Nursing Scholars Program at NRCC, contact Lynn Taylor at 540-674-3631 or ltaylor@nr.edu.

- Submitted by Jill Ross

