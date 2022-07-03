NRCC student receives FAA certification as a remote pilot

New River Community College student Nathan Shupe recently received his Federal Aviation Administration certification as a remote pilot after completing a course as part of the electronics technology program at the college. He is the first electronics technology student at NRCC to complete this certification in conjunction with the course.

The program at NRCC is a two-year associate degree that includes courses about drones, which Shupe took this spring. The course, UMS 107-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Remote Pilot Ground School, taught by adjunct instructor Steve Taylor, covers regulations applicable to sUAS operations, loading and performance, emergency procedures, crew resource management, determining the performance of the sUAS, and maintenance/inspection procedures. It helps students prepare for the FAA written test required to receive the remote pilot certificate.

While attending NRCC, Shupe also works at the New River Valley Airport in Dublin. Shupe believes his work at the airport assisted him when taking the test.

With the certification, Shupe says he hopes to do some freelance photography work with a drone. He says he is happy to have the certification “under his belt” for whatever job he pursues in the future. He is also working on an associate degree in instrumentation and control automation technology at the college and is interested in transferring to Old Dominion University.

For more information about small unmanned aircraft systems courses and the electronics technology program, visit www.nr.edu/electronics/.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser