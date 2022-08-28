 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NRCC to offer short-term apartment maintenance technician program this fall

  • 0
NRCC logo

Registration is open for an upcoming apartment maintenance technician short-term training program at New River Community College.

NRCC, in partnership with the National Apartment Association Education Institute and the Virginia Apartment Management Association, is offering the 13-week training beginning Saturday, Sept. 10. The course will provide virtual classroom instruction and in-person lab activities to become a maintenance technician in the residential property or commercial building industry. Students will learn the basics of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, mechanical, appliance, construction, painting, lock and key services, and repairs.

Students who complete the course will be eligible to sit for the Certified Apartment Maintenance Technician Certification exam. Upon successfully passing the exam, students will receive their provisional certificate from NAAEI. After completing one year of experience in the industry, NAAEI will grant students their full certificate.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The regular price for the program is $1,950, but with special state funding, the discounted price is $650. Additional financial assistance may also be available.

The course is one of 11 NRCC FastForward programs that provide affordable and short-term training through the Office of Workforce Development.

To register, visit www.nr.edu/fastforward/apartment-maintenance.php; call 540-674-3613; or email WFDtraining@nr.edu.

- Submitted by Kelly Kaiser

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Watch Now: Related Video

These are just some of the many activities that will prolong your life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert