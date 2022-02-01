NRV Leading Lights seeks nominations for volunteer awards

NRV Leading Lights is actively seeking Volunteer Award nominations from across the New River Valley. Leading Lights awards are focused on the impact of a volunteer’s work and leadership. The website is open to accept nominations for the 14th annual awards, and early nominations are encouraged. The nomination form can be found online at www.leadinglightsnrv.org/nominations. The deadline is March 1.

Individuals and organizations are highly encouraged to submit nominations for outstanding New River Valley volunteers they know or volunteer with. Administrators, teachers, guidance counselors, club sponsors and youth mentors are asked to nominate young people for the high school and college awards. Those who have been nominated before but not selected as a Distinguished Recipient may be nominated again. Groups and organizations cannot be nominated for awards.

Awardees are engaged in diverse volunteer activities across the NRV. Collectively they spend thousands of hours over their lifetimes volunteering with clothing banks, rescue and disaster relief teams, as youth mentors, managing holiday programs, overseeing weekend food backpack programs, helping at local food kitchens, serving with civic groups, community building and volunteering with many other local charitable activities and programs.

A total of 11 awards are given in three categories: community (seven awards), high school (two awards) and college (two awards). In the community award category, an award is reserved for a volunteer in each county/city of the New River Valley (Floyd County, Giles County, Pulaski County, Radford City), two in Montgomery County (due to population size), and one across the entire NRV to recognize Lifetime Volunteer Achievement. Nominees must be current residents of the NRV or, if being nominated for a student category, they must be currently enrolled in a school/college in the NRV. Distinguished Recipients in each category will be selected on the following criteria:

Strong community involvement;

Demonstrated lifestyle of dedicated, continuous, long-term involvement to the community;

Proven leadership; and

Creativity in initiating and implementing projects that lead to a better quality of life.

The NRV Leading Lights organization recognizes volunteers in the New River Valley each year who are making community-changing impacts, culminating in an annual celebratory event scheduled for April 12. The organization honors Distinguished Recipients by making a monetary donation to the nonprofit of their choice.

Area nonprofit organizations collaborate with the Virginia Tech German Club Alumni Foundation (GCAF) for the Annual “Leading Lights: Shining a light on neighbors helping neighbors” recognition awards for volunteers in our community.

Email leadinglightsnrv@gmail.com for more information.

- Submitted by NRV Leading Lights Board of Directors