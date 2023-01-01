Old buildings, new potential

Local businessman Adi Ben Senior wants people to know that centuries-old ingenuity could provide a model for the modern energy-efficient home.

Ben Senior is the owner of ThermaSteel in Radford. He and his wife and two daughters moved to the New River Valley in 2017. Readers might recognize his name as one of the regular award winners at Radford Photo Club meetings.

Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1975, Ben Senior earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and did post-graduate studies in engineering and architectural preservation. He has also been taking photographs ever since he bought a camera at age 13, earning a scholarship to study photography through the Tel Aviv National Art Museum, and spending time a naval photographer specialist in the ISR Navy, traveling the world and earning multiple accolades for his work.

Ben Senior’s love of photography drew him to the Carpathian Mountains to take photos during time off from being senior project manager of a major construction project in Baia Mare, Romania.

“I was wandering about, taking pictures, when I saw these little houses with huge, high roofs,” he recalled. “They looked like they came from a fairy tale.”

He wondered, were they multi-level dwellings? No. Was the area above the ceilings used for storage? No. The homes were 200 to 300 years old. The living area was 7 feet high and the roofs were an additional 15 to 20 feet.

“Why would people make the rugged trip into the mountains to cut trees, carry them back in harsh conditions, and make hundreds of shingles to build such homes if they were not using the space? These were not castles. The people were peasants,” he said.

First he looked at the culture of the area for motives for the houses’ design, but there had been so many occupiers in this Transylvania region that there were not good historical records. So he started to inspect the houses from an engineering perspective.

After measuring more than 30 homes, which averaged 700 square feet and had similar proportions, Ben Senior started creating mathematical models. His first models addressed the living area, with the goal of determining the best surface-to-volume ratio for peak energy performance.

“We built small, medium and large cubes of identical proportions … and measured how each retained heat,” he said. “When heated under the same conditions with the same method, we found that the medium-sized cube retained heat best. The small cube radiated the heat away. And the volume of the biggest cube required more energy to heat.”

What about the contribution of the funny roof?

Ben Senior set up experiments to measure the impact of the roof pitch on the convection rate in the roof cavity. One model – the modern design – had a pitch dictated by the International Building Code. The second model was a turf roof designed for big snow loads, used throughout Scandinavia. The third model was the Romanian roof design. The best performance was by the turf roof, which had a 100-degree pitch. The second best was the Romanian roof, with its 135-degree pitch. The IBC design, with its 50-degree pitch, had the poorest performance.

Why wasn’t the 135-degree pitch the best? Because with the Romanian roof, the heat has farther to travel and the roof cavity is bigger. “On the other hand, we were only measuring one angle,” he said. “The Romanian roof, like a pyramid, has two angles, unlike the other models tested.”

Ben Senior also studied the effective efficiency rate and speed of convection down the roof slope. The speed-to-volume rate is greater for the Romanian roof.

“The people who built these homes centuries ago knew the proportions that retained heat best,” Ben Senior said.

ThermaSteel has built highly energy-efficient homes and off-the-grid buildings that have been shipped to many countries. Inspired by his study of the houses in Romania, Ben Senior envisions the potential of an 800-square-foot home that could be built locally that would reduce the cost of buying land and the cost of construction and be energy independent.

Some local communities prohibit small buildings as homes, but Ben Senior would like to see a shift in perspective.

“Such homes are a true opportunity for the next generation to have housing solutions they can afford, that are ecologically friendly and environmentally responsible,” Ben Senior said. “And that is what I want to do next in the New River Valley.”

- Submitted by Susan Trulove