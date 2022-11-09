 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Out & About: Stocked Market

The Junior League of Roanoke Valley's holiday shopping kick-off, the Stocked Market, is set for Friday through Sunday at Berglund Center.

The league expects more than 10,000 shoppers for its signature fundraiser, an event that has raised more than $3.5 million over 33 years. All money stays local, to advance the Junior League's mission of promoting women, developing leaders and investing in the community, according to a news release.

Preview Coffee, a VIP-level shopping event including breakfast, entertainment and shopping, of course, kicks off the Stocked Market at 8 a.m. Friday. The arts- and crafts-centric HomeGrown Market, on Saturday, features 30 vendors in a farmer's market-style setting.

Also this weekend, a "Bubbly Bar" will serve beer and wine, and Santa Claus will be around, with Southwest Virginia Ballet dancers escorting him.

Find gourmet foods, fashion, accessories, arts, antiques, home and garden decor, pet products and more throughout the weekend.

— The Roanoke Times

Stocked Market

When: 8 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Berglund Center

Tickets: $10 advance at HomeTown Bank offices, the JLRV office at Jefferson Center or from any JLRV member; $12 doors

More info: stockedmarket.org

