Baby's first book

Taylor Bowman and her daughter, Banks, enjoy the board book given to them by the Woman’s Club of Radford when Banks was born at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. 

The Woman’s Club of Radford is committed to increasing children’s literacy. In addition to the club’s participation in Reading Is Fundamental, the Babies into Books program gets books to babies right after birth. The program began in 1993. Since then more than 24,000 babies born at the former Radford Community Hospital and now the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center receive a board book before they go home. Additionally mothers receive a brochure, printed by the Radford Public Library, which has information about the Woman’s Club, library resources and story times, as well as suggestions to parents on how to foster a love of reading in their child. 

The Woman’s Club of Radford was founded in 1901, and continues its mission of serving the community through literacy programs and other volunteer efforts. You can find more on our Facebook page at /WomansClubOfRadford. 

- Submitted by Donna Knarr 

