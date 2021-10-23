Dadline: A 'COVID Halloween' sequel

Might be time to bust out the candy chute again.
Halloween is one of the most fun nights of the year in my neighborhood, which anybody who reads this column regularly (thanks, Mom!) already knows. Long, straight streets lined with sidewalks provide safe passage for costumed young’uns, as well as a fair number of grown-ups carrying babies far too young to eat candy. But, anyway.
Last year, many families were unsure about taking children trick-or-treating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some folks were already worrying about whether they’d be able to gather with loved ones for Thanksgiving, my neighbors and I were far more concerned that Halloween might be canceled. It’s the best block party of the year.
So, we adapted to the circumstances. Some neighbors held an early-bird Halloween the night before, so that little kids could get all the good candy before the hordes arrived Halloween night. (Then, they all came back the next night anyway and double-dipped — but that’s OK! There’s plenty of candy for everybody!)
Other folks handed out candy nearer the sidewalks, away from their porches, so that the flow of candy-grabbing goblins moved easily up and down the street, reducing porch-step bottle necks, a Halloween hazard in our ‘hood.
Then, there was the candy chute.
My neighbor scored some plastic pipe from a business, which he cut into 4-foot pieces, one of which he gave to me. After rigging the pipe at a downward angle atop some cardboard boxes, I set the contraption atop a table, and — boom — made my first candy chute.
My wife thought the thing looked ugly, and although she wasn’t wrong, the kids loved it. So did I. Trick-or-treaters opened their sacks or held their plastic pumpkins at the bottom of the chute and snagged treats. The candy chute was perfect for socially distant trick-or-treating.
The chute was such a hit, I figured I might keep it and use it on Halloween 2021, even though we’d surely be long past the pandemic. Right?
Now, as we wait for the opening of “COVID Halloween 2,” the totally unwanted sequel to the 2020 original, I wonder how many of these changes might stick around and become part of the neighborhood trick-or-treat tradition. Some folks might move candy distribution to the sidewalks again. Some might simply put out big bowls of candy, the way some businesses leave water bowls outside their doors for dogs, providing a chocolate bonanza for whoever gets to the bowl first.
As for our family, we might return to the porch and hand out candy the usual way. But the candy chute lurks in the corner of the garage, ready if needed to fire mini Snickers bars into the darkness.
Nightmare on 9th Street
If you’ve ever thought the Roanoke Industrial Center already looks like a spooky place, with its warehouses and brick chimneys rising above the Roanoke River in Southeast Roanoke, then you’re going to want to check out “Blue Ridge Nightmares.” Center in the Square and the folks who bring Illuminights to Explore Park have teamed up to sponsor a large-scale haunted house in the sprawling industrial park that used to be home to the old American Viscose plant.
Haunted house, heck, let’s call it what it is: a haunted city.
The scary set pieces for “Blue Ridge Nightmares” were produced by Anthony Giordano, described by Center in the Square as a Hollywood “magic maker.” The elaborate settings include actors, props, special effects and other frights.
Families with young kids who aren’t all that into nightmares and super scary stuff can take a behind-the-scenes tour during the “Not-So-Scary Matinee” on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Advance tickets for “Blue Ridge Nightmares” can be purchased online at centerinthesquare.org/blue-ridge-nightmares.