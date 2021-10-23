Dadline: A 'COVID Halloween' sequel

My neighbor scored some plastic pipe from a business, which he cut into 4-foot pieces, one of which he gave to me. After rigging the pipe at a downward angle atop some cardboard boxes, I set the contraption atop a table, and — boom — made my first candy chute.

My wife thought the thing looked ugly, and although she wasn’t wrong, the kids loved it. So did I. Trick-or-treaters opened their sacks or held their plastic pumpkins at the bottom of the chute and snagged treats. The candy chute was perfect for socially distant trick-or-treating.

The chute was such a hit, I figured I might keep it and use it on Halloween 2021, even though we’d surely be long past the pandemic. Right?

Now, as we wait for the opening of “COVID Halloween 2,” the totally unwanted sequel to the 2020 original, I wonder how many of these changes might stick around and become part of the neighborhood trick-or-treat tradition. Some folks might move candy distribution to the sidewalks again. Some might simply put out big bowls of candy, the way some businesses leave water bowls outside their doors for dogs, providing a chocolate bonanza for whoever gets to the bowl first.