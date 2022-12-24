Dadline: All is bright during this holiday season

My house finally made the home tours map.

No, not those springtime tours of lovely places filled with priceless antiques, encircled by exquisite gardens with pricey art hanging on the walls — although we do own a couple of old couches coated in antique hot chocolate stains, plus our cucumber patch produced a bumper crop this summer. People probably would pay good money to tour a home like that.

But this tour is much bigger than that. We made the holiday lights map.

Now, before you pile your kids into the family Subaru and wheel it toward my street, just know that our house decorations are modest when compared to other light shows in our neighborhood. The Christmas-light cartographers are kind enough to add just about anybody who submits a nice photo showing a decent outdoor light display.

Even so, like the Oscars, it’s an honor just to be mentioned alongside so many other fantastic nominees!

Within a four-block walk from my house, you’ll pass front yards filled with lights and displays, see strands of lights strung between trees, catch glimpses of Grinches stealing ornaments from rooftops and gawk at hundreds of colorful bulbs, stars and glowing holiday characters. People drive from all over town to see the bright, shining houses one block away from my home. I’ve heard that my neighborhood is visible to astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Just to be on a map with these bona fide tourist attractions, well, it brings a lump to the throat, and I don’t mean coal. Hard work and planning really does pay off — that, and buying hundreds of feet of Christmas lights and having a generous neighbor who lets you borrow his ladder every year.

Yes, we’ve upped our decorations game, but we’re still just a small bulb on the string of lights that is our neighborhood. With the help of our resident teenager, who is steadier on the ladder than her old man, and also from my wife, whose balance on the roof is superior, we strung lights along the upstairs and downstairs rooflines and added new lights to the shrubs. Really, that’s all you got to do to get on the map.

Our decoration de resistance this year is a lighted star that really looks like the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain. My wife found it online at Target, but you could only get it from the store in Hagerstown, Maryland. And Hagerstown doesn’t even have a 90-foot neon star on a mountaintop (although they do boast a New Year’s Eve party where they count down by dropping a giant donut into a mug of coffee). Look, if those stars were available here, they’d sell like Roanoker Restaurant cookbooks.

Decorating the exteriors of houses has become easier over the years thanks not only to teenagers who can climb ladders but also to LED lights. Folks probably forget that LED stands for “light emitting diode,” an electrical concept not even Rudolph fully understands. It should stand for “less expensive decorations,” thanks to the low-energy bulbs. Then again, I’ve bought so many Christmas lights in recent years, I’ve burned through any energy savings I might have accrued.

The ease of LED lights and other newfangled gizmos such as battery-powered lights that require no extension cords has raised the stakes in the Christmas-decorations arms race. Some houses even show off Las Vegas-style synchronized music and light shows that would make Wayne Newton blush.

According to the National Retail Federation, American families will spend an average of $231 on decorations, cards and other non-gift items. Heck, I spent nearly half that on a tree this year!

Maybe all these over-the-top light shows, giant inflatable Santas, video screens and other gaudy Christmas decorations are another kick in the sugarplums for people who think the holidays are already too commercialized and extravagant. Certainly, families can celebrate holidays simply, with dignity and humility, and find comfort in the warm glow of togetherness rather than in the cold glare of a flying Christmas pig.

There’s nothing wrong with that. Celebrate the holidays the way you want — or not at all.

If they mean nothing else, or have little to do with religion or holidays, the flashy Christmas decorations are at least a lot of fun.

Fun to put up, fun to see on your neighbors’ houses and fun to stroll past with a travel mug of hot chocolate (or other warming beverage) in mittened hand.

In this cold, cruel world, there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of fun. Despite everything that divides us and threatens to tear society apart, at least for one chilly month we can all come together and agree that we love the lights at Christmastime, even that bizarre ice-skating skeleton adorned in a Santa hat over there in that guy’s yard.

Silent night, holy night. All is calm, all is bright. Like really, really bright.

To see the map of some of the holiday lights around Roanoke and Salem, go online to tinyurl.com/442durmw. You can also visit a Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/454710755515855.