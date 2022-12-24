 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Northwest Ace Hardware for sponsoring 675 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dadline: All is bright during this holiday season

  • 0
120821-roa-Holidaylightstour-p11 (copy)

A scene from the 2200 block of Westover Avenue Southwest during 2021's Holiday Lights Tour, in the Grandin Village neighborhood.

 The Roanoke Times, File 2021

My house finally made the home tours map.

No, not those springtime tours of lovely places filled with priceless antiques, encircled by exquisite gardens with pricey art hanging on the walls — although we do own a couple of old couches coated in antique hot chocolate stains, plus our cucumber patch produced a bumper crop this summer. People probably would pay good money to tour a home like that.

But this tour is much bigger than that. We made the holiday lights map.

Now, before you pile your kids into the family Subaru and wheel it toward my street, just know that our house decorations are modest when compared to other light shows in our neighborhood. The Christmas-light cartographers are kind enough to add just about anybody who submits a nice photo showing a decent outdoor light display.

Even so, like the Oscars, it’s an honor just to be mentioned alongside so many other fantastic nominees!

People are also reading…

Within a four-block walk from my house, you’ll pass front yards filled with lights and displays, see strands of lights strung between trees, catch glimpses of Grinches stealing ornaments from rooftops and gawk at hundreds of colorful bulbs, stars and glowing holiday characters. People drive from all over town to see the bright, shining houses one block away from my home. I’ve heard that my neighborhood is visible to astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Just to be on a map with these bona fide tourist attractions, well, it brings a lump to the throat, and I don’t mean coal. Hard work and planning really does pay off — that, and buying hundreds of feet of Christmas lights and having a generous neighbor who lets you borrow his ladder every year.

Yes, we’ve upped our decorations game, but we’re still just a small bulb on the string of lights that is our neighborhood. With the help of our resident teenager, who is steadier on the ladder than her old man, and also from my wife, whose balance on the roof is superior, we strung lights along the upstairs and downstairs rooflines and added new lights to the shrubs. Really, that’s all you got to do to get on the map.

Our decoration de resistance this year is a lighted star that really looks like the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain. My wife found it online at Target, but you could only get it from the store in Hagerstown, Maryland. And Hagerstown doesn’t even have a 90-foot neon star on a mountaintop (although they do boast a New Year’s Eve party where they count down by dropping a giant donut into a mug of coffee). Look, if those stars were available here, they’d sell like Roanoker Restaurant cookbooks.

Decorating the exteriors of houses has become easier over the years thanks not only to teenagers who can climb ladders but also to LED lights. Folks probably forget that LED stands for “light emitting diode,” an electrical concept not even Rudolph fully understands. It should stand for “less expensive decorations,” thanks to the low-energy bulbs. Then again, I’ve bought so many Christmas lights in recent years, I’ve burned through any energy savings I might have accrued.

The ease of LED lights and other newfangled gizmos such as battery-powered lights that require no extension cords has raised the stakes in the Christmas-decorations arms race. Some houses even show off Las Vegas-style synchronized music and light shows that would make Wayne Newton blush.

According to the National Retail Federation, American families will spend an average of $231 on decorations, cards and other non-gift items. Heck, I spent nearly half that on a tree this year!

Maybe all these over-the-top light shows, giant inflatable Santas, video screens and other gaudy Christmas decorations are another kick in the sugarplums for people who think the holidays are already too commercialized and extravagant. Certainly, families can celebrate holidays simply, with dignity and humility, and find comfort in the warm glow of togetherness rather than in the cold glare of a flying Christmas pig.

There’s nothing wrong with that. Celebrate the holidays the way you want — or not at all.

If they mean nothing else, or have little to do with religion or holidays, the flashy Christmas decorations are at least a lot of fun.

Fun to put up, fun to see on your neighbors’ houses and fun to stroll past with a travel mug of hot chocolate (or other warming beverage) in mittened hand.

In this cold, cruel world, there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of fun. Despite everything that divides us and threatens to tear society apart, at least for one chilly month we can all come together and agree that we love the lights at Christmastime, even that bizarre ice-skating skeleton adorned in a Santa hat over there in that guy’s yard.

Silent night, holy night. All is calm, all is bright. Like really, really bright.

To see the map of some of the holiday lights around Roanoke and Salem, go online to tinyurl.com/442durmw. You can also visit a Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/454710755515855.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Student Loan Refinance Rates: December 5, 2022—Loan Rates Start To Increase

Student Loan Refinance Rates: December 5, 2022—Loan Rates Start To Increase

Rates on refinanced student loans jumped up last week. Despite the rise, if you’re interested in refinancing your student loans, you can still get a relatively low rate. According to Credible.com, from November 28 to December 3, the average fixed interest rate on a 10-year refinance loan was 6.21%. It was 3.89% on a five-year […]

Private Student Loan Rates: December 5, 2022—Loan Rates Jump Up

Private Student Loan Rates: December 5, 2022—Loan Rates Jump Up

Last week, the average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans moved up. Yet for many borrowers, it could be a good time to apply for a private student loan. Rates are still relatively low. The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.52% from November 28 to December 3. […]

Private Student Loan Rates: November 28, 2022—Loan Rates Move Down

Private Student Loan Rates: November 28, 2022—Loan Rates Move Down

The average interest rate on 10-year fixed-rate private student loans dropped last week. For borrowers pursuing private loans to fill in gaps to pay for higher education expenses, rates remain relatively low for borrowers with solid credit. The average fixed interest rate on a 10-year private student loan was 7.06% from November 21 to November […]

7. Who Framed Mr. Wolfe Tabletop Game

7. Who Framed Mr. Wolfe Tabletop Game

If you’re looking for a gift that will keep older kids engaged, Society of Curiosities makes tabletop mystery games with escape room challenges and coded clues. The “Who Framed Mr. Wolfe?” game calls upon players to solve the disappearance of Little Red’s grandmother and is recommended for children 12 and older.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert