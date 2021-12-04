Dadline: Children can help give at the holidays

Somewhere out there is a little girl who needs clothes, a coat, shoes and a JoJo Siwa toy car.
Sure, maybe she doesn’t need a toy car that seats a doll-sized version of the singer and YouTube sensation behind the wheel, but it’s Christmas, after all. She’ll get it — that is, if my daughter and I can find one.
The little girl is a child whose family requested toys through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which collects presents for needy children. My family has included charitable donations as part of our holiday traditions in recent years, which include buying gifts for Angel Tree kids. The goal is two-fold: helping children, while teaching children that being Santa can be as fulfilling as receiving from Santa.
The holidays are a time when kids can learn to give as well as get. Children can pick out gifts for underprivileged kids, or they can make cash donations to charitable organizations.
Toys for Tots and Angel Tree have long been among the most popular charities to provide presents for children. Toys for Tots donation boxes, sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, are scattered around the Roanoke and New River valleys, and a toy drive is scheduled for early this afternoon [Sunday] at the Lowe’s in Salem.
The Angel Tree program requests presents for specific children and for “families in crisis,” as the Salvation Army describes them. My family picked our angel at Valley View Mall, but small businesses such as The French Farmhouse home décor shop located at 9 Church Ave. in downtown Roanoke also have Angel Trees.
Walmart has an online registry that ships toys directly to the Salvation Army. Check out the registry at bit.ly/3FXRZnC.
Both charities ask for unwrapped toys. Remember, though, the Angel Tree children might have specific requests from their secret Santa. And the Salvation Army has requested that toys be delivered to their headquarters at 724 Dale Ave. S.E. by Friday.
Many families need much more than just toys, though. Children who want to give money to needy families can do so online (perhaps with a little help from mom and dad), or they can donate clothes or other items to local thrift stores that support charitable causes.
You can learn more about charities and their effectiveness at Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org), which provides ratings and data for more than 160,000 nonprofit organizations. The organization uses tax returns and other financial reports to determine how well a charity conducts its mission and how transparent they are with information.
For example, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke earns Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating, which means “donors can ‘give with confidence.’”
International groups such as Save the Children also earn high scores for their programs’ effectiveness.
My family donates to Virginia-based Children Incorporated, which supports poor children both in the United States and abroad. The nonprofit gets good ratings from Charity Navigator.
In addition to aiding needy children, Children Incorporated also puts us in touch with the kids we’re helping through letters. Even though children eventually age out of the program, or perhaps no longer need help, my daughter has a couple of pen pals to whom she can write each year. Interestingly, all the children we have helped over the years have lived either in an orphanage in Bolivia or in eastern Kentucky, which shows that poverty isn’t just a problem in developing countries.
Speaking of which, gotta go. We have to shop for that JoJo Siwa car.