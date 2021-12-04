Dadline: Children can help give at the holidays

The Angel Tree program requests presents for specific children and for “families in crisis,” as the Salvation Army describes them. My family picked our angel at Valley View Mall, but small businesses such as The French Farmhouse home décor shop located at 9 Church Ave. in downtown Roanoke also have Angel Trees.

Walmart has an online registry that ships toys directly to the Salvation Army. Check out the registry at bit.ly/3FXRZnC.

Both charities ask for unwrapped toys. Remember, though, the Angel Tree children might have specific requests from their secret Santa. And the Salvation Army has requested that toys be delivered to their headquarters at 724 Dale Ave. S.E. by Friday.

Many families need much more than just toys, though. Children who want to give money to needy families can do so online (perhaps with a little help from mom and dad), or they can donate clothes or other items to local thrift stores that support charitable causes.