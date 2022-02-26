Dadline: Constructive ways parents can become involved with their children’s education

Parents sure seem excited about being involved in their children’s education these days.

This marks a definite change from my adolescent public schooling, when going to school meant getting away from your parents, and they were thrilled to see you get on the bus so they’d have at least seven hours of peace.

When I was in high school, I’m not sure my dad could have named any of my teachers, much less known how to rat ‘em out on a tipline. My mother, though, was a little more on top of things. She occasionally worked as a teacher’s aid and she led my Cub Scout troop during its brief, tumultuous, misbehavior-filled existence.

There was the one time, though, when she called my principal to complain about his walking out of a meeting with a group of students who had concerns they wanted him to address. Her complaint prompted the principal to call the local sheriff’s office to see if they had any dirt on this malcontented meddler. Unfortunately for him, the deputy he reached by phone happened to be my aunt, who vouched for my mother’s bona fides as a mom and as a genuinely nice person, keeping her past association with a misfit band of Cub Scouts out of it.

Mostly, though, my school days were spent around friends, teachers and coaches, as my parents did their own thing and exulted over booting three stinky boys out of their house every morning. Parents these days, if you read the newspaper or watch the news, are quite adamant that they be part of their kids’ education. For those who are sincerely interested in being involved with their kids, here are some ways that are more constructive than just yelling at school board members or reporting troublemaker teachers to the government.

Become a substitute teacher. As I wrote last fall, just about every school district in our region is experiencing a substitute shortage. The lack of substitutes reached crisis level for some systems, which reverted to virtual schooling due to teacher absences and a dearth of subs.

Becoming a sub is surprisingly simple. Little formal training is required, background checks are required and you can sub whether you went to college or not, although adults with bachelor’s degrees earn more. The money’s not bad, with some school districts increasing pay to $140 a day for substitute teachers with college degrees. Some long-term sub gigs pay even more.

The need for subs runs the gamut — teachers, assistants, school nurses, cafeteria workers and other jobs. Many school districts also have openings for school bus drivers.

Being a sub puts you right into a classroom, which allows a person to see how teachers, students and administrators interact, teach and learn every day. You’ll see what teachers have to put up with. You will hear teenagers say words in the hallways that would have gotten you and me expelled back in the day. You might be overwhelmed by the ways teachers have integrated technology and multiple learning platforms into the classroom. Being a sub will be a learning experience for you, too. Take it from me, because I have been a sub.

Information about becoming a substitute usually can be found on a school district’s website under the human resources tab.

Join the school’s parent-teacher organization. Another easy way to be involved without committing to a day of in-class learning is to join the parent-teacher association — which might be called the PTA or PTSA or PTO depending on the school.

Honestly, I have had mediocre experiences with parent-teacher groups during my daughter’s school years, a fact for which I accept responsibility. I haven’t been that active or involved with PTAs, especially as my kid has gotten older and the need for volunteers for bake sales and school carnivals has ebbed.

But being in a parent-teacher group gives you insights into what the classroom needs are, what students are learning, what shortfalls need to be addressed, what standardized testing entails and which parents are the superhero volunteers (spoiler alert: usually moms). The groups introduce you to people you otherwise would not have met, some of whom might have different perspectives and ideas than you have. Working with other people gets everyone out of their personal silos and shows that there as many viewpoints as there are parents.

Volunteer at school. If you’re not able to become a substitute (or don’t want to), you can still be involved as a volunteer. The pandemic has reduced a lot of volunteer opportunities, because many schools limited the number of visitors who can come into a building, but parents can still offer to help.

This is when joining a parent-teacher group can open opportunities to be involved with your children’s schools. PTAs organize fundraisers, they ask for help delivering treats and meals to teachers to show appreciation and they keep families updated with information about workshops, financial aid, tests and other topics.

Sports teams need concession stand workers, popcorn poppers and ticket takers, so joining an athletics boosters club can keep you involved.

As things open up, volunteers will be needed to read to students, help decorate sets for plays or assist teachers in other ways. Contact your child’s schools to learn what opportunities to help are out there.

Coach a ball team. Some schools, especially at the middle school level, have openings for volunteer assistant coaching jobs. Recreation departments are always in need of coaches and game officials.

“Even if we have enough head coaches, we’re always looking for help,” said Caleb Dunlea, supervisor of youth athletics for Christiansburg’s Parks and Recreation department. Coaching “is a great way to spend time with their kids and helping out their community at the same time.”

Make a career switch. If you really want to be involved with children’s education, and I mean like really, really, really involved, make the plunge and become a teacher yourself.

Virginia’s Department of Education offers a fast-track program for adults to become licensed public school teachers. The Virginia Career Switcher Alternative Route to Licensure Program (which folks just call the Career Switcher program) is a way for people who have worked in other fields for at least five years to get a license and get into the classroom.

The one-semester program is intense and time-consuming, even though it is designed for people to take classes while still working. Basically, the program boils down a couple of years’ worth of a college education program into four months. Virginia is desperate for teachers, which is why older folks who have been successful in other occupations are quickly welcomed into the classroom.

I personally know how tough the program is, because I completed it last fall. I await the arrival of a three-year license, which goes into effect when I am ready to teach — whether that’s next fall or five years from now. Even if you get your license, you still have time to decide if teaching is the right career for you.

Learn more about the Career Switcher program at bit.ly/3v8ko8k or go to the Virginia DOE website and search for “career switcher.” Can’t think of a better way to get involved with education than by going back to school.