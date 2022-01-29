Dadline: Divided and discomforted delicate darlings

I read in the paper last week about a bill in the Virginia General Assembly that would make it possible to charge public school teachers with misdemeanors if they try to teach those dadgummed “divisive concepts” to our delicate little darlings.

Boy, if only such a law had existed when I was in school! I could’ve had dozens of teachers charged with teaching me things that I never wanted to learn, or things that made me feel bad. Maybe there’s a way to arrest those lawbreakers retroactively.

For example, I had a high school history teacher who tried to teach me about the Civil War. Talk about a divisive concept! South divided from North. Free men divided from enslaved people. Brother divided against brother. I believe it was Abraham Lincoln who said that “a concept divided against itself cannot be taught in Virginia public schools.” Or maybe it was Frederick Douglass.

Anyway, the point is that why should I have been taught about such a divisive concept as the Civil War when all I wanted to do was read Baseball Digest? If only I could have had that teacher charged with a crime.

Another divisive concept is, well, division. Especially long division. VERY divisive, long division. Somebody pointed out that fractions are also divided, with that whole denominator and numerator business. Or was it stalagmite and stalactite? Anyway, math made me very uncomfortable — which today can be grounds for canning a teacher, because we don’t want the children to be uncomfortable!

Look, my whole teenage life was one sad era of perpetual discomfort. Not to mention I had a bad cowlick that wouldn’t stay down (which is no longer a problem thanks to male-pattern baldness). My entire academic career was filled with teachers who tried to teach me things that I didn’t want to learn, but sadly I could not have them charged with a crime.

I had teachers and coaches who were University of Virginia basketball fans, while I was (and still am) a fan of North Carolina. This made for a very divisive classroom atmosphere that made me uncomfortable, especially when the Wahoos smacked the Tar Heels twice back in the 1981 regular season and UVa fans rubbed my face in it.

If only a law had existed that would have allowed me to have teachers charged for hurting my feelings. Well, under this new bill, which says that all views must be considered regarding “social affairs” — college basketball is a social affair, right? — I could have had them all charged, fined and fired for not accepting my opinion that the Tar Heels still ruled.

Then again, I, too, would have been charged many times for violating this same statute, so maybe we should just leave sports out of it.

There are so many former teachers I wish had been charged and fined. In high school, I wrote a paper about a book that I didn’t read. I got a D-minus. The bad grade made me feel guilty that I did not read the book. I felt blame, which is not permissible in classrooms these days. If only I could have had that teacher arrested for making me feel so bad about myself for not doing the work I and all my classmates had been instructed to do. See, Mom, the bad grades weren’t my fault!

You know, come to think of it, it’s funny how many alleged grown-ups whine about today’s kids being coddled and pampered, and yet some of those same people want to codify such coddling and pampering into law.

Anyway, the benefits of such a bill becoming law are obvious. With the provision that a teacher can be charged, fired and have their teaching license revoked for committing any number of naughty no-no’s contained within the bill (such as, for example, assigning a class project in which students write letters to their representatives urging them not to pass any dumb bills like this one), the mass firings that result will create hundreds of teaching vacancies in our great commonwealth. These job openings will surely attract talented, bright graduates of teaching programs, who will undoubtedly see Virginia as an open, teacher-friendly academic utopia where classroom freedom is paramount — as long as they don’t teach children anything unpleasant. It’s a job creator!

All this reminds me of something that happened many years ago, when I was an ink-stained, coffee-fueled sportswriter working the night sports desk at The Roanoke Times. One night, a woman called the sports department in search of help for her son’s school project in his Virginia Studies class. I don’t know why the lady was referred to the sports department — probably because all the smart reporters had gone to happy hour by that point. I don’t know why the kid wasn’t doing his own research, either.

Anyway, the boy was assigned a list of Virginia high schools with the task of finding the city or town where each was located and then marking each location on a map. So, I reached for my handy Virginia High School League directory and helped the woman with her project … I mean her kid’s project.

The last thing she said after thanking me was: “I don’t think it’s fair that his teachers ask him things that he don’t know.”

Too bad this bill didn’t exist back then for that poor lady. Maybe she went into politics.