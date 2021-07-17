Dadline: Do as I say, not as I did

My daughter packed all the essentials for a weeklong trip to camp: clothes, swimsuit, sleeping bag, toiletries and, especially, sunblock. She knows that she must apply sunblock over her fair skin from head to toe before she goes outside for a day in the broiling summer sun.
I never packed sunblock when I was a kid. Heck, I never wore sunblock when I was a kid. Did they have sunblock? Then again, I never got checked over by a dermatologist when I was a kid, either, which has happened to me as an adult — mainly because I did not wear sunblock as a kid.
I can remember getting so sunburned that blisters would rise on my reddened skin, a painful penance for having so much fun during a rare trip to a swimming pool or water park. I suffered for a few days, then thought no more about it. Until I was older and making dermatologist appointments, that is.
Today, I always make sure my daughter wears some kind of sun protection, whether a lotion or clothing, before she goes outdoors. Getting her to do it isn’t that hard. All I have to do is point to my wrinkly, splotchy face and say, “You don’t want to look like THIS someday, do ya?”
I did a lot of things as a kid — going outdoors without sunblock, riding a bicycle while not wearing a helmet, hurtling down the interstate in the backs of pickup trucks — that were fun and thrilling. They are also things I will not let my daughter do.
I’m not being overprotective. I’m not sheltering her or wrapping her in body armor every time she goes outside (just zinc oxide, which is sort of like body armor, I guess). I am just being sensible.
Look, I loved riding in the back of my dad’s truck as he careened along winding country roads, when the only hazard was dodging the streams of tobacco juice when he’d spit out the window. My brothers and I often rode in the pickup bed when my dad was doing 60 mph down the precarious mountainside turns of Intestate 77. I remember one time when I was in high school, my dad speeding down the interstate while I sat in the back of the truck in a lounge chair — and holding my 7-year-old brother in my lap.
We were such a sight that a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle traveling behind us took a picture of my brother and me. Maybe she was going to show the police. Or maybe today somebody has that photograph in an album embossed with a handwritten caption: “That time we saw some of the Clampett family while on vacation!”
Call me overprotective, but I will never let my daughter ride in a pickup truck going down Sugar Loaf Mountain doing 70, in or out of a lounge chair, holding a small child or not.
But why was it OK for me to do crazy, dumb things that I won’t let my child do? Well, mostly because it wasn’t really OK for me to have done some of those things. Also, and maybe people get tired of hearing this, times have changed.
For example, bike helmets were not that common when I was a kid. There were not as many vehicles on the roads 40 years ago. Today, even the once-quiet country roads hum with fast cars and trucks driven by increasingly distracted drivers. Also, I never biked on the main roads when I was a boy, whereas my child bikes around a busy urban neighborhood. She’s a good biker, but she’s going to wear a helmet.
There’s a line between being a paranoid parent and a sensible one. I’ve probably crossed back and forth over that line many times.
Besides, forget about the things I did that I won’t let her do. My daughter does all kinds of things that I never had the chance to do growing up in a rural area. We live in a neighborhood where she can walk to the movies or to the store. I never got to do that. She can walk or bike to school or softball practice. As I said earlier, she zips around town on her bike or skateboard (while wearing a helmet). She is a better swimmer than I was, because she has had more access to public pools than I had.
And then there are the things that we both did, and still do. Splashing in creeks. Skipping stones. Taking long walks in the woods. Tossing a ball around.
Maybe someday when she’s a parent, she’ll tell her children about things she did as a girl that she will never let them do. But by then, her kids will be flying on jet-propelled personal hovercrafts and rocket sneakers. But they’ll be wearing helmets, I am sure.