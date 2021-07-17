Dadline: Do as I say, not as I did

I’m not being overprotective. I’m not sheltering her or wrapping her in body armor every time she goes outside (just zinc oxide, which is sort of like body armor, I guess). I am just being sensible.

Look, I loved riding in the back of my dad’s truck as he careened along winding country roads, when the only hazard was dodging the streams of tobacco juice when he’d spit out the window. My brothers and I often rode in the pickup bed when my dad was doing 60 mph down the precarious mountainside turns of Intestate 77. I remember one time when I was in high school, my dad speeding down the interstate while I sat in the back of the truck in a lounge chair — and holding my 7-year-old brother in my lap.

We were such a sight that a woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle traveling behind us took a picture of my brother and me. Maybe she was going to show the police. Or maybe today somebody has that photograph in an album embossed with a handwritten caption: “That time we saw some of the Clampett family while on vacation!”

Call me overprotective, but I will never let my daughter ride in a pickup truck going down Sugar Loaf Mountain doing 70, in or out of a lounge chair, holding a small child or not.