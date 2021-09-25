Dadline: Fall means waterfalls in our region

Called “Best Hike to Take Your Dog On” by the Roanoke Outside Foundation, Mill Creek Nature Park in Giles County features trails for hiking and mountain biking. The trails pass four waterfalls on Mill Creek and Mercy Branch. Some of the best views of falls are along steep trails, though. More info here:

This popular recreation area, operated by the U.S. Forest Service, entices kids to splash around during warmer month. Fall, though, is still an excellent time to take a one-mile walk, see the old mining pits and arrive at a small waterfall on Mill Creek.

The Cascades, Pembroke

Like I said, this is one of the most popular hikes in the region. Some intrepid hikers even visit frozen falls on frigid winter days. And other hikers take a conservancy trail beyond the waterfall to a cliff called Barney’s Wall.

The tiny town of Pembroke offers some dining options to sate your post-hike hunger. The Cascade Café, Riviera Mexican Grill and Bluegrass BBQ are all located on U.S. 460 near Cascade Drive, the road that leads to the waterfall.

Apple Orchard Falls, Botetourt County

The spectacular 200-foot waterfall is accessible from the Sunset Field Overlook near milepost 78 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The 2.9-mile out-and-back trail is moderate, with a few tougher climbs up steps on your return trip. (Who hikes down, must always hike back up, the old saying goes. Actually, I just made that up).

Western Virginia boasts plenty other waterfall hikes, which include Roaring Run in Botetourt County, Dismal Falls in Giles County, Falling Spring in Alleghany County and Blue Suck Falls in Douthat State Park.

Roanoke Outside has a website dedicated to waterfall hikes in the region (