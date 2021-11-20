Dadline: Get the kids involved with Thanksgiving meal prep

Older kids who like to cook can be put in charge of making something, from finding the recipe to gathering ingredients to cooking the dish.

Getting your children involved can cook up new holiday traditions for your family. Nothing brings a family together like trying not to bump into each other in front of a hot stove while attempting to time all the dishes to be ready at the except same moment.

When a child has a job to do on Thanksgiving, they’ll take ownership of their duties. Not only will you come to expect them to help out, they will want to help. They will embrace their roles. Speaking of which, here’s my favorite family recipe that maybe your family will love, too. It’s designed for people who don’t know how to cook. Enjoy!

Ralph’s Brown and Serve Rolls

(Serves 8 unless Ralph eats most of them)

Buy package of brown and serve rolls. Possibly in a bread section of a store, if there is such a thing.

Take rolls home.

On desired day of roll-browning-and-serving, take rolls out of wrapper.

Dig wrapper out of trashcan to see what temperature you should set your oven.