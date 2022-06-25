Dadline: Giving it the old college tour

The closest thing I have to a recurring nightmare is the one where I am back in college, I don’t know any of my roommates and I am about to take a final exam in a class I have not attended all semester.

Waking up and realizing that this was all just a bad dream comes as a relief. This is what college does to a person: even a guy as old as I am, who earned a diploma in the previous century and held a steady job for many years, can still be haunted by college-level anxiety.

Now, the nightmare is that this same guy’s child is only a couple of years away from going to college, leaving the sad old person lonely and most likely impoverished. The problem with this scenario is that it’s not a dream, it’s soon to happen. But before it does, the old man and the young kid will take many visits to college campuses over the next year or so.

Turns out that college visits are fun, especially when you’re the person who does not have to go to college.

My family just started taking tours of campuses, both formal sessions that provide inside information about the schools and informal visits just so we can oooh and aaah at the pretty buildings and really big trees.

After making official visits of just a couple of campuses, I already see key differences between now and when I was in school, also known as the Pleistocene Era. Colleges these days have a lot more food options and coffee shops. And you can earn scholarships for playing video games.

I mean, talk about a man ahead of his time! I would thrive in college today! That is, unless the nightmare becomes true and I forget to attend class, which I probably would because of all the time spent playing video games. Wait, I forgot — they call them “e-sports.”

If you haven’t been on a college campus in many years, the meal choices available in dining halls and student centers will put you in a food coma. Many schools house food courts similar to those in shopping malls, complete with familiar chain restaurants such as Chick-Fil-A, Au Bon Pain and Wendy’s. One tour guide gushed over the college’s sushi. I think she might have mentioned the academic offerings, but sushi is what I remembered most. And I don’t even like sushi.

I do like waffles and baked potatoes, though, and Radford University, my alma mater, houses one buffet area that in the past has featured serve-yourself waffles and baked potato bars.

When I was in college, my food choices consisted of two cafeterias that served exactly the same thing and a small lunch counter in the student union building where I occasionally bought a club sandwich because it was the cheapest item on the menu. Food probably wasn’t high on my list of reasons to go to college, but things have changed.

Enticing students to come to your college is a cutthroat business for college recruiters these days. Overall college enrollment slid during the past two COVID-affected years, so schools are desperately trying to lure prospective students back to campus. That’s why they push amenities like food, workout gyms, intramural sports, good coffee, concerts and other fun stuff. This isn’t just a place where you will study and learn for four years (or five, or maybe even six), it’s a place where you can enjoy life and have fun (again, for many, many years, depending on how much fun you have).

The college tours might give academics a bit of a short shrift, but that’s understandable, because if you’re on a group tour, every student is probably interested in a different field of study. You can’t take the entire group to the engineering building then to the nursing school and finally to the fashion department. But you can show everybody the food court and the gym.

Academic programs do get cursory mentions, and if you get a private, personal tour of a college, there is a good chance you’ll see the buildings and classrooms where your children will be learning. The classrooms I have seen during tours so far have been incredibly well-lit, clean and look like comfortable places to learn or lay your head on the table for an hour-long nap, depending on what course track you are on.

Many schools boast about their low student-to-teacher ratios, which means class sizes are small, and students should be able to get one-on-one help if they need it. Most of the classes I remember from my college years were pretty cozy, although I did have two biology classes in an auditorium that probably seated up to 100 people. It seems some schools are trying to get away from wholesale-sized general education experiences.

Dorm rooms seem smaller than I remember, but then again, I am much larger, so that’s probably why they feel that way.

Summer is a great time to take a tour with your prospective collegian, even if they’re a couple of years away from enrolling. You can get good information about tuition and grant opportunities (some of the most expensive colleges have loads of financial aid, so do your research) and academic requirements.

If your child is heading into their last year of high school, make sure you complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid online to find out how much financial aid your student could receive. The sooner you fill out the FAFSA (pronounced “faf-sah”), the more financial aid you might be able to get. As one counselor described it, federal aid is like a pie at the church picnic, the first people to arrive often take the biggest slices.

You can learn more about financial aid and find the FAFSA at studentaid.gov.

I’m already looking forward to more college tours just to see what distinguishes one campus from another while savoring their coffee and looking for the waffle bar. I’ll have to watch what I eat, though, because if I’m not careful I might gain the notorious Senior Citizen 15.