Dadline: Growing a generation of gardeners

You’d think that a guy who grew up on a farm would be a little handier in the garden.

Then again, there’s a reason why I’m not growing old on a farm. I wasn’t cut out for a life of raising crops. Eating crops, and lots of them, around the clock, with lots of butter and salt, sure. But I wasn’t born to drive a tractor or prune apple trees, even though I was the oldest son and probably expected to be the next generation to take over the family farm.

I’ve always joked that when I was 18, I told everybody I was going outside for a smoke and they never saw me again.

Still, as a cubicle-dwelling, computer-tethered office worker, I often felt the lure of digging up the soil, planting a garden and growing food, just like my family did when I was a boy. Then, reality hit like a spring freeze. Potato bugs ate the Yukon gold leaves. The corn produced gnarly ears that would have been intimidated by a jar of baby corn. My corn had cauliflower ears — but the cauliflower never had a kernel of hope! Ha! A corny joke, I know.

One year, I sprayed two young apple trees with an organic compound to eradicate fungus, not realizing that the backpack sprayer was still tainted with a trace of a chemical herbicide. A few days later, I wondered, “Why are the leaves turning black?” and then, “Why do those trees look dead?”

Johnny Appleseed? More like Ralph the Grim Reaper. Except that I reaped no apples that year … or ever. The only solace was that my grandfather was not alive to see what I’d done. (No, I didn’t spray him, smart guy.)

Yet, I have lived to see another spring and am determined to grow at least enough vegetables to make a meal or at least one small side salad. So, I have set lettuce plants and some spinach into a raised bed. I prepared the tomato patch for the arrival of a few varieties in coming weeks. Maybe I’ll plant some onions or carrot seeds. I’m reminded of the old saying, “Hope springs eternal, or until it gets too hot to work outside and the weeds take over.”

Another reason I want to play in the dirt is because I want my daughter to help. She’s a city girl, with a childhood far dissimilar from the upbringings of her rube parents. She won’t work every fall afternoon after school in an apple-packing shed. She won’t pick cherries or strawberries every morning on a neighbor’s farm. She won’t know the thrill of standing atop a plow dragged by a tractor, adding just a little extra weight so the potatoes can be turned up. (Come to think of it, skipping that last one is OK, because the diesel exhaust is a killer.)

Of course, I never lived within walking distance of both a 7-Eleven and my school, so life is full of tradeoffs.

I hope to have her out there helping plant our sprawling 10-foot-by-4-foot farm (officially .0009 of an acre), setting a few plants, helping pull weeds and watering. Research shows that gardening helps children get connected to nature, improves their mood and provides real physical activity. Schools with gardening programs have shown improvements in students’ behavior, learning and sense of achievement.

It’s not just about the veggies, either. Growing flowers, mowing the yard and helping mulch the flowerbed are all ways to get children outdoors and let them see results from their labors, whether it’s eating a sandwich with home-grown cucumbers and tomatoes or watching sunflowers rise bold and high.

As an aside, I remember during the early days of the pandemic two years ago that spring was gorgeous. The redbuds, forsythia and other blossoms exploded with radiant colors that lifted my spirits even as the world hunkered down. Those trees and flowers had been planted years earlier, long before I knew what a coronavirus was, but there they were, providing splashes of hope and beauty when the world needed them, as if that had been their purpose all along.

Getting children to help in the garden isn’t just about the immediate results of being outside, it’s really about growing the next crop of nature lovers, even if they don’t grow up on a farm.