Dadline: Kid has license to drive Dad crazy

Here’s how the conversation went when my wife and I laid down the law with my daughter after she got her driver’s license.

PARENTS: [fingers wagging] “There are gonna be some strict rules around here when it comes to driving, young lady. Don’t get the idea you can just race off anywhere you pl— …”

KID: [grabbing car keys and racing off] “See ya, later! I won’t be out late!”

PARENTS: [fingers frozen in mid-air] “Right. Just don’t forget to fill the tank while you’re out.”

What do you think? Were we too tough on her?

The rules of the road have changed for my family in the past month. Our 16-year-old has taken the wheel and doesn’t want to let go.

I’m actually happy that she wants to drive, which shows signs of independence and maturity. Many news stories have been written in recent years about the phenomenon of teenagers putting off the adolescent ritual of getting a driver’s license until they’re older. I would have been happy had my daughter done that, too. Especially when automobile insurance premiums are due.

I must admit, 16 is quite young for a person to have charge of a hurtling, one-ton piece of machinery. It didn’t seem that way when I was 16, mind you, but kids just seem to get younger and younger these days.

But my kid likes to drive, so we allowed her to apply for her learner’s permit and her license when she was ready.

Getting her license was a learning experience for all of us, because the system is different from when I was a kid. No, I didn’t learn to drive a Model T with a handcrank starter, but we did have leaded gasoline back then, which probably explains why I turned out the way I did.

During the leaded-versus-unleaded era, you took drivers’ ed in high school, drove around the track in state-owned jalopies (one day, maybe I’ll tell you about the kid who drove across the football field and through the high-jump pit before broadsiding another car on the track) and practiced stops, signals and turns in the parking lot. Then you went to the Department of Motor Vehicles for a road test and, if you passed, received a driver’s license.

Today, my child’s school offered no behind-the-wheel training. Kids log 25 hours of driving time or more with parents, then families pay driving schools for lessons — which could be a factor for why some children put off getting their licenses. Their families can’t afford the training.

My daughter believed that the process to get her license took forever. Her parents, though, thought it flew past like racecars on the backstretch at Talladega. We were mapping out the driving rules for her when, swoosh, she was gone.

She drives to school and to friends’ houses. She drives to her weekend part-time job. That’s about it, because we’re with her when she drives on longer drives. Mostly, she drives by herself on short trips that give her independent experience in the driver’s seat.

I mean, I drove all the time when I was her age. When you grow up in a rural area where the school bus ride to the only high school in the county takes an hour, whereas driving yourself takes 20 minutes, the freedom of driving is irresistible. When you live in the city, and you can walk to the high school about as quickly as you can drive there, it’s a different story — or should be — but many families opt to drive, judging by the full parking lot at school.

Then, there’s the worry which I will have the rest of my life, knowing that my child is out there on the highways with all you maniacs. So, I stress conservative, calm, defensive driving, urge staying close to the speed limit and not taking risks. I’m talking to you, you crazy drivers.

Actually, that’s what I tell my kid. So far, she seems to be learning these lessons. Experience is the only real teacher here, which I learned from, well, experience.

Having a kid who drives ain’t all bad, though. The other day, my wife and I whined about how much we dreaded going to the supermarket, but you know who didn’t whine? The kid with the new license! She WANTED to drive to the grocery store! What a nut!

So, be careful on the road, everybody. Stay calm, don’t tailgate and don’t be a jerk behind the wheel. After all, our kids are out there, too.