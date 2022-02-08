Dadline: Kudos to overscheduled teenagers

My daughter’s weekly schedule this winter consists of regular school days, followed by a couple of after-school hours to get homework done, then softball practice indoors each evening. On Saturday, she has another practice, and on Sunday she has a two-hour theater class. She’s also in training to be a teen leader at a summer camp. Soon, she’ll add driving lessons and perhaps a part-time job.

Does she like all these activities? Yes. definitely. Except for the homework.

Is she an overscheduled teenager? I don’t think so. And if she is, I don’t care.

With memories of the ghost year of 2020 forever lingering, my child and other kids are still making up for lost time. Two years ago, sports, theater performances, field trips and other rites of teenage life were wiped out. Those losses still can’t be recovered — especially for kids whose senior years of high school, final sports seasons, concerts and graduations were stolen from them.

So, even though barrels of ink and bazillions of bytes have been used on articles and blogs that for years have fretted over the plight of The Overscheduled Child, many families know something far worse: The Completely Non-Scheduled Child.

Yes, children whose lives are truly overscheduled with school and extracurricular responsibilities can become stressed and eventually lose the joy that they once found in those activities. But children whose hours are totally unstructured, and who don’t participate in extracurricular functions, often spend their vast downtime glued to screens, whether they be phone-sized or giant, high-definition TV-sized. That’s not good, either.

Psychologists, parenting experts and families themselves have debated what the definitions of “overscheduled” or “underscheduled” even are. Kids need time to relax and have downtime for play, reading, mental health breaks and just doing nothing — and, yes, that includes vegging out in front of the TV. Even with her current level of commitments, my daughter found time last weekend to watch the “The Mighty Ducks” trilogy. (Yes, they milked that franchise for three movies.)

A now-dated 2008 report from a nonprofit group called Child Trends found that “contrary to popular belief, research rejects the notion that most or even many children and youth are over-scheduled and suffering as a result.” The report cited that children who participate in a variety of activities have higher self-esteem, use drugs or alcohol less frequently and become more disciplined about completing school assignments and other work.

Since that report came out, the number of smartphones, apps, social media platforms, video games and other digital time-suckers has exponentially increased.

I have read opinions from a few family psychologists who worry that parental pressures might force some children to participate in multiple activities, as grown-ups attempt to live vicariously through their children’s games or interests, or as they try to relive their own glory days by making their kids do the same things they did.

Overbearing parenting is certainly a problem for some families. Then again, some children need a kick in the pants (figuratively speaking; don’t call the authorities on me) to get them out of their rooms and involved in enriching programs. Sometimes, inspiration comes from within, other times it comes from a nagging Dad. Heck, some adults need a kick in the pants (literally!) to motivate them into becoming productive, active members of their own workplaces and communities.

Sometimes, a child might need a little spark from an adult to ignite their interest in things they wouldn’t have known about otherwise.

Knowing the balance between the right amount of extracurricular activities and quiet, restful time can only be determined by individual parents and children. Parents should watch for signs of stress in their children, and make sure kids have time to relax and do their own thing. Likewise, parents should be alert when their children don’t have enough to keep them busy, or if they’re losing interest in school or activities they once enjoyed.

Families are exhausted, yes. Basketball games, selling Girl Scouts cookies, travel volleyball teams, band competitions, 5 a.m. swim practices, school projects, college prep tests and myriad other tasks can seem overwhelming. But many of us agree that not having any of those activities was much, much worse.