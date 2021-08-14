Dadline: Make kindness part of this year's back-to-school preparations

Be kind to others, even those you don’t agree with. Find commonalities with classmates. Laugh with them. Talk about your favorite sports teams, singers and movie stars. Bond over your love — or disdain — for certain classes and subjects. Respect people’s opinions, state your own, and try to get along.

Just be kind to one another.

Look, I know that’s not going to be easy. Honestly, I’m not feeling very kind myself these days. I sometimes want to grab people who won’t get vaccinated against coronavirus and shake them and yell, “You know that we nearly had this thing licked, right? And now it’s still here, and my kid has to wear a mask to school and we’re probably gonna be locked down again all because of you!”

But I don’t do that. I don’t want my child, who has received the shot, to act that way, either.

A study published just this summer by University of Virginia psychology professors found that children learn to be empathetic (or not) from their parents’ behavior. Psychology Today reported the findings of a separate study that stated parents’ interpersonal strengths — “including kindness, love, and social intelligence” — nurture those same strengths in children.