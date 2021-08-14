Dadline: Make kindness part of this year's back-to-school preparations

And you thought the cliques in your school were bad.
These days, as children enter a third school year — a third; it’s almost unimaginable — that will be affected in some way by the COVID-19 pandemic, we see ourselves as a people, and possibly a student body, divided.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated. Pro-mask-wearers and anti-maskers. Some people paranoid, others defiant. Some people angry, others scared. As grown-ups have filled school board meetings to shout support or protests about everything from mask mandates to transgender bathroom accommodations, we all know that the societal divisions filter down to our children.
Parents’ anger, fear, political views and other feelings seep into our children’s psyches. Often, that’s just natural, and kids learn to process and develop their own opinions about the world around them as they get older and become exposed to new people and ideas.
But it’s not difficult to imagine the divisions and stress of today’s pandemic-infected world playing out in school hallways, where instead of jocks and math geeks and goth kids, we’ll see vaxxers, anti-vaxxers, maskers and “free-facers.”
Will friendships survive these pandemic cliques?
In this overheated environment, I am going to request that parents remind their children to do just one simple thing this school year: Be kind.
Be kind to others, even those you don’t agree with. Find commonalities with classmates. Laugh with them. Talk about your favorite sports teams, singers and movie stars. Bond over your love — or disdain — for certain classes and subjects. Respect people’s opinions, state your own, and try to get along.
Just be kind to one another.
Look, I know that’s not going to be easy. Honestly, I’m not feeling very kind myself these days. I sometimes want to grab people who won’t get vaccinated against coronavirus and shake them and yell, “You know that we nearly had this thing licked, right? And now it’s still here, and my kid has to wear a mask to school and we’re probably gonna be locked down again all because of you!”
But I don’t do that. I don’t want my child, who has received the shot, to act that way, either.
A study published just this summer by University of Virginia psychology professors found that children learn to be empathetic (or not) from their parents’ behavior. Psychology Today reported the findings of a separate study that stated parents’ interpersonal strengths — “including kindness, love, and social intelligence” — nurture those same strengths in children.
Even being exposed to kindness from friends can have profound effects on children, the article reported, calling those interpersonal effects “a twist on the Golden Rule: We often treat others the way we ourselves were treated.”
In short, if we want the next generation to treat people well, we have to make sure that they themselves are treated well.
Usually, at this time of summer, I have often written about the steps students should be taking to have a successful school year, such as preparing for subjects, buying school supplies or applying for college. This year, with children again starting school in the midst of a pandemic again, all that seems irrelevant.
As often as you can, even if you don’t always feel like it, please be kind. How about forming a clique of kindness?