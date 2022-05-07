Dadline: Nostalgia summer camp

One of the highlights of my 4-H camp experience was the ’50s Night Dance. No, not because I went to camp in the 1950s, smart guy. My camp happened MUCH more recently. The 1970s, in fact — which, come to think of it, is an era a lot farther back in time today than the ’50s were then.

Anyway, all the happy little campers dressed in their best Fonzie and poodle skirt attire — outfits that were provided by the camp staff — as we rocked around the clock. This was the era of “American Graffiti” and “Happy Days,” so we kids were already well indoctrinated with old people’s nostalgia culture.

During the costume contest, I took the dance floor decked out in my loaner leather jacket and sunglasses. My hair was slicked back by a counselor, a young woman who also placed a well-lipsticked kiss on my cheek for added effect (couldn’t get away with THAT today!). I strolled onto the floor, smooched cheek cocked toward the light so the judges could see how cool I was as I tried to win the spirit stick for the camp’s Mohawk tribe (or THAT, either!).

I made what I thought was going to be a slick dance move: a single, 360-degree spin inspired more by disco than sock hops. Things went well until about the 180-degree mark, when my sunglasses flew off my face, sailed through the air and crashed to the concrete floor. That would have never happened to the Fonz. The spirit stick would not be ours that night.

Many years later, my daughter dressed for her 4-H camp’s Decades Night all decked out in bell bottoms and a flowing hippie shirt. The 1970s, back when her old man was losing his shades and his pride on the dance floor, were her nostalgia decade. Of course, if she wanted to authentically dress like we did during 4H camp in the 1970s, she should’ve worn 1950s garb.

Summer camps have remained a constant in American culture. Even though today’s camps might teach kids how to code instead of how to pitch a tent, the experience of getting away from your parents for days, meeting new friends and mixing every fountain soda into a single, nauseating concoction is still a summer highlight for many children.

About the only thing that could stop summer camp season is a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Most camps were canceled in the summer of 2020, and some tried online classes, which, let’s just say it, was not fun for instructors or campers. I mean, you couldn’t really call them campers, unless you meant camped out in front of a computer.

Many camps returned in 2021, as vaccines gave people hope we had come through the worst of the pandemic. Now, a year later, with COVID-19 cases falling after many people either got vaccinated or caught the virus or both, camp organizers are hoping for a summer closer to 2019 than 2020.

“I’m really excited to get back to where we were,” said Leslie Prillaman, a Roanoke-based Extension Agent who leads the 4-H Youth Development program. “I’m looking forward to kids having the summer experience that for so many years we took for granted.”

In the interests of full disclosure, my daughter, Lucy, is a teen leader during camp at the Skelton 4-H Educational Conference Center — which is really like a five-star resort compared to most camps. I mean, she gets a suite! Next to Smith Mountain Lake! Back in my day, kid, I slept in a single room with 20 other boys in a cabin that had been part of an old poorhouse. (Truth!) And I walked uphill both ways to the mess hall. (Partly truth!)

Essentially, though, summer camp today is a lot like the old days. Kids get to be independent. They learn new skills and they get to sing and dance like nobody’s watching.

“We have so many parents who came here who now bring their children,” Prillaman said. “It’s a rite of passage.”

As families sweat out their summer planning schedule, check out some of these camps:

Lovely Camp Roanoke, which has welcomed young campers since 1925, offers two-day camps for children in grades 2 through 7. These camps provide excellent introductions to kids who might not be ready for an overnight camp.

Adjacent to Spring Hollow Reservoir, Camp Roanoke affords opportunities for canoeing and archery classes, hiking and frolicking in a forest full of fun. Discovery camp (for second through fifth-graders) introduces kids to the outdoors, and Discovery Plus (sixth and seventh-graders) raises the challenges. (Not to “Hunger Games” levels of challenges, thankfully.) Register online at www.roanokecountyparks.com/220/Summer-Programs.

Let your little monkeys loose at Mill Mountain Zoo camps, which have been a favorite for generations of Roanoke children. Camps are open for kids ages 6 to 13, with the teens eligible to assist zoo staff members in caring for animals during Junior Zookeepers camp Aug. 2-4. Find out more at www.mmzoo.org/experiences/events.

Roanoke’s museums and other downtown cultural institutions host weeks of science, art and technology camps. The Taubman Museum of Art (www.taubmanmuseum.org/programs/summer-camps) offers art camps for younger children to paint and make works of clay. Bugs and dinosaurs don’t bother the kids at the Science Museum of Western Virginia (smwv.org/summer), they’re part of the camps! Kids Square (kidssquare.org), Center in the Square’s fun zone for little kids, gives young children the chance to learn and play.

First there were STEM camps, then STEAM camps, and now there are “stream” camps. Virginia Outside (www.virginiaoutside.com/all-camps) teaches kids to fish and to love the outdoors. Flyfishing, bass fishing and other ways to wet a hook are taught, even in the heart of the city on the Roanoke River.

Many camps in the region are church-based or sponsored by religious organizations, nourishing body and spirit, among them Camp Bethel (www.campbethelvirginia.org) in Botetourt County, Camp Alta Mons (www.altamons.org) near Shawsville and Phoebe Needles Center (phoebeneedles.org) in Franklin County.

Children work with the animals during the Roanoke Valley SPCA camps (https://bit.ly/3vz12sN). The SPCA even includes a veterinary science camp for future vets, and campers get to take a field trip to the Virginia Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.

Many local recreation departments offer sports and outdoors camps, some of which are a parents’ treasure: the all-day camp that provides not only summer activities but a day of childcare. Roanoke Parks and Recreation sponsors an all-day PLAY Camp (www.playroanoke.com/summer-camps) for rising first-through-fifth-graders. Local colleges and universities are just starting to promote their own summer sports camps.

Too much drama? Never! Roanoke hosts a variety of theater camps, with Virginia Children’s Theatre, Mill Mountain Theatre and PB&J Theatre offering classes for children of all school ages. Find their classes and schedules online.

Hollins University hosts a different type of summer camp: a writing camp for teenage girls. Authors and graduates of Hollins’ prestigious creative writing program lead this one-week camp, which includes sessions on fiction, poetry and essay writing. The camp offers a less expensive fee for day students who don’t need on-campus accommodations. Learn more at https://bit.ly/38FsH2h.

Check with rec departments, fitness centers, the YMCA, schools and other sites for more camp options. Some camps might have limited registration or are nearing capacity. Our region has more camps than the summer has weeks.