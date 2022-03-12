Dadline: Parents miss msg concerning texting kids during school

A friend shared a Facebook meme recently that implored parents to “stop texting your children while they are in school!”

I sheepishly scrolled on, keeping my complicity in such classroom distractions to myself.

I never thought I’d be that parent. The kind who sends text messages to their kid during the school day. I also never thought I’d be a guy who begins sentences with phrases such as “a friend shared a Facebook meme recently,” but here we are. You accept the column inspiration where it occurs.

Yes, I admit it. I have sent my high school-aged daughter text messages during school. How else am I supposed to tell her my Wordle score? Wait till she gets home?

Children are attached to their phones. We all know that. They are constantly distracted by texts, but mostly by social media postings, Snapchat and other messaging platforms that they use as effortlessly as breathing and as naturally as sleeping until noon on Saturdays. And where did they learn this behavior? From their bonehead parents who sit at a computer all day, checking Facebook, getting outraged on Twitter, doomscrolling news articles on their phones, losing their children’s college tuition on gambling apps and, yes, texting their kids constantly.

I could not find any recent studies about how frequently parents text their children during school hours. A poll conducted nearly 10 years ago revealed that two-thirds of students had texted with their families while in class. That percentage would have to be above 90 percent now, don’t you think? Especially among middle- and high-schoolers?

Most school districts long ago gave up blanket rules regarding cellphone use in schools. However, Roanoke City Public Schools’s code of conduct states: “The unauthorized use of any type of electronic or mechanical device is prohibited during instructional time unless it is being used for instructional purposes at the discretion of the student’s teacher.”

“We understand parents may have things they need to communicate with their child during the day,” Claire Mitzell, communications coordinator for Roanoke schools, wrote to me in an email. “We do want to encourage parents to be mindful of their student’s schedule. A simple text can be the distraction that refocuses the student’s attention and hinders their ability to fully engage with the lesson being discussed.”

So, don’t be a distraction, dad!

In some places, specific schools have instituted cellphone bans that have been modestly successful. In 2019, a high school in Southern California banned cellphones – because parents were texting their kids too much!

According to a Wall Street Journal story, administrators requested parents call the school’s main line if they needed to reach their children. Calls to the school didn’t increase, though. That’s because the messages parents were texting dealt mostly with insignificant matters or questions that could wait until after school. (Wordle did not exist in 2019, so it’s unknown whether school secretaries today are inundated with phone calls from parents who want to pass along their scores to their kids.)

Without question, instantaneous contact with your children has advantages. If after-school plans change, ball games are postponed or other things come up, families have easy ways to communicate. Parents aren’t the only adults who contact students through texts or cellphone apps. Teachers and coaches send information, too, from testing schedules to sports practice information, all sent via groupchats, the Remind app or any other communications platform that essentially makes owning a cellphone not a luxury but a necessity for students.

Some of you might be wondering why information can’t be passed along the old-fashioned way, person to person, or via morning and afternoon announcements over the public-address system, like when you and I were in school.

Having spent time in middle and high schools during the past year, I can tell you that kids do not listen to announcements. They’re talking, yelling or glued to their phones, probably answering some idiotic text thread from their parents.

Text one: Hi honey! Did you eat the last of the Lucky Charms? [puzzled face emoji]

Text two: I thought we had an open box. [gritted-teeth face emoji]

Text three: You eat too much subarctic cereal. [frowny face emoji]

Text four: *sugary [forehead smacking emoji]

Text five: Found em! The box was on the kitchen table all along! LOL! [cockeyed tongue-wagging emoji]

Text six: Did you use all the milk? [scream face emoji]

Text seven: Took me 6 guesses to get the wordle.

I really should reduce the number of texts I send my daughter. She will be learning to drive soon, and distractions must be kept to a minimum. I don’t want her to even have a phone accessible when she’s behind the wheel.

In fact, I don’t want her to be on her phone when she’s in school, either. I’ll text her and tell her to put it away.