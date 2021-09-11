Dadline: Parents whose families received vaccines aced science, math and civics

As we begin another school year in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases, I’d like to thank the parents and families whose children received vaccinations.
Not only have you taken measures to protect your children from a virus that has caused 4.5 million deaths worldwide and rising, but you are also trying to slow or stop the spread of the virus in your entire community and in your children’s schools. You’re protecting other families, including mine.
Parents, I must say that it’s obvious that you were all outstanding students back in school. Your knowledge of the following subjects is proof of that.
You clearly know your history. Vaccines have existed in various forms going back perhaps one thousand years to Chinese efforts to create inoculations against smallpox. The birth of modern vaccines dates back to 1796 when Edward Jenner developed a smallpox vaccine from cowpox. Vaccines changed the world for the better in the 20th century, as shots for polio, measles, chickenpox, mumps, tetanus, HPV and other illnesses saved lives and kept children healthy. (Even your dog gets a rabies shot these days.)
Come on, have you ever known anybody with typhoid? Diphtheria? Tetanus? Probably not, and you never will — as long as people keep getting inoculated against these scourges that sound like they belong in the pages of a ship’s log from the 1700s.
You know your science. Vaccines are safe and highly effective, with minimal side effects. That doesn’t mean there is zero possibility of bad effects — yes, some people have gotten sick and even died from inoculations over the decades, including coronavirus vaccines. (I know at least one person who had serious health problems that could have been related to a COVID-19 shot.) But you know that serious adverse side effects are highly unlikely.
That’s because you understand math and statistics.
For example, some people have been worried about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was possibly linked to blood clotting among some adults back in April. Nearly six months later, around 14 million J&J shots have been given and five people who received them have died, four from clots and one from complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. So, about one death per 2.8 million J&J shots. (The rate of death or adverse effects from other COVID-19 vaccines is even lower.)
By contrast, the United States has recorded about 41 million cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of more than 666,000 people, according to the website Worldometer. That’s about one death per every 70 cases.
Those are pretty low odds of dying from COVID, but the virus is still a far riskier than getting a shot. Which is more likely to happen, something with odds of one in 2.8 million or something with a one in 70 chance? With that keen knowledge of probabilities, you did the right thing and got your family vaccinated.
Which means you must have aced civics in school. Merriam-Webster defines civics as “a social science dealing with the rights and duties of citizens.” Now, some people shout about their “right” not to get a shot or wear a mask or take other necessary actions that would protect their community and the vulnerable from a deadly virus, but in doing so they have truly shirked their duty as citizens.
They might also eventually violate the rights of other people if they pass along the contagion, thereby depriving them of Jefferson’s “unalienable rights,” described in the Declaration of Independence as “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Hard to be happy, free and maybe even alive if some virus-denier has sickened you.
You, the civics genius that you are, understand that you have an obligation to work for society’s greater good, which is why you and your kids are vaccinated.
I’ll bet you were a wiz in business and economics, too. You know that until the virus is eradicated or at least curtailed through robust community-wide vaccinations, many people will never eat in a restaurant, go to the movies, shop in local stores or go out to support small businesses. With COVID-19 cases rising dramatically in Southwest Virginia, many local business owners fear another serious downturn in the economy. You are helping keep those businesses afloat by getting vaccinated.
You clearly enjoyed extracurricular activities back in the day, such as sports and clubs. You don’t want to see your kids’ high schools forfeit football games, postpone band concerts, scrap theater productions, nix science fairs, cancel school trips or deep-six any club activities that make school fun and bearable for many students. The only way these events can happen is if children are healthy and safe, and not stuck at home in front of a laptop, trying to conjugate French verbs or balance chemistry equations through Microsoft Teams.
Right now, in mid-September 2021, it is already obvious that many school divisions will not get through this school year unscathed. If your children are vaccinated, it is far less likely that they (or you) will get sick from the disease, which is the most important thing. The likelihood of schools staying open, games being played, proms being held and graduation ceremonies commencing is greater if a high percentage of people get shots.
Because you were such a fine student in school, you did your research, weighed the consequences and got your families vaccinated. The Yale School of Medicine has an excellent comparison of vaccines on its website at bit.ly/3nc0RzU.
Parents, you aced the vaccines curriculum. We’ll see if your peers can measure up.