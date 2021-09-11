Dadline: Parents whose families received vaccines aced science, math and civics

You know your science. Vaccines are safe and highly effective, with minimal side effects. That doesn’t mean there is zero possibility of bad effects — yes, some people have gotten sick and even died from inoculations over the decades, including coronavirus vaccines. (I know at least one person who had serious health problems that could have been related to a COVID-19 shot.) But you know that serious adverse side effects are highly unlikely.

That’s because you understand math and statistics.

For example, some people have been worried about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was possibly linked to blood clotting among some adults back in April. Nearly six months later, around 14 million J&J shots have been given and five people who received them have died, four from clots and one from complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. So, about one death per 2.8 million J&J shots. (The rate of death or adverse effects from other COVID-19 vaccines is even lower.)

By contrast, the United States has recorded about 41 million cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of more than 666,000 people, according to the website Worldometer. That’s about one death per every 70 cases.